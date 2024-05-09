Davis Housing Solutions: A Community Conversation…You Are Invited

“Davis Housing Solutions: A Community Conversation,” a forum organized by Interfaith Housing Justice Davis (IHJD) promises to be an insightful event addressing pressing housing issues and exploring potential solutions.

Scheduled for May 16 from 6:30-8:30pm at Davis Community Church, the forum aims to bring together local and regional experts such as Roberto Jimenez CEO of Mutual Housing California and Reverend Connie Simon of the Unitarian Universalist Church, to name a few, and moderated by our Mayor, Josh Chapman.

Voices from immigrant mothers in our Davis Joint Unified School District (¿Un Cafecito?) will be featured, as well as stories from housing-insecure students, the unsheltered, and those striving to purchase their first homes. The forum will answer the questions “why should we care about housing?” and “do we have enough housing?” Attendees will gain insights into our Housing Trust Fund—what it is and how it can effectively address housing challenges in Davis, with a focus on ensuring sustainable funding for its initiatives.

Following the formal presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to question a panel that includes city council members and city staff, local housing experts and non-profit housing organizations. Additionally, representatives from Northern California Legal Services, Mutual Housing California, Empower Yolo and League of Women Voters will be available—offering opportunities for community involvement and contributions to housing equity efforts.

The forum is open to all and free of charge, with donations to the Housing Trust Fund welcomed during registration. Livestreaming information will be provided after registration, allowing broader participation in the conversation.

IHJD urges all community members to participate in shaping the future of housing in Davis.

Register for the forum at Https://bit.ly/interfaithhousing

To contact Interfaith Housing Justice Davis, email Ellen Kolarik at interfaithhjd@gmail.com.