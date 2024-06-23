Sunday Commentary: The City of Davis Has a Problem – Three of Them Simultaneously, the Triple Crisis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – This week the Davis City Council voted to put the revenue measure on the ballot that would raise sales tax by one percent. As I pointed out earlier this week, the council for reasons that really escape me, decided to pick an unnecessary fight on commissions.

Forget about the politics for a moment—the city made a series of very bad fiscal decisions in the first decade of the 21st century, coupled with the economic collapse of the Great Recession, and the city has spent now the better part of a decade and a half trying to dig out from those mistakes.

In 2014, the city was able to pass a half percent sales tax.

But since then it has been one stumble after another failure. The council failed to put a parcel tax on the ballot in 2014 when they probably had the best chance to succeed.

They failed to get economic development on the ballot the same year.

When they did finally get those things on later ballots, the voters shot them down—Nishi in 2016, a parcel tax in 2018, DISC in 2020 and 2022.

The result is that the city was unable to get revenue generating economic development projects passed by the voters. It was unable to get an infrastructure (roads) parcel tax to the two-thirds threshold and thus the city’s fiscal condition is no better than it was a decade ago—and you could argue a good deal worse.

The Vanguard in 2016, compared Davis to both regional cities as well as other college town communities and found that the city lagged in per capita retail sales.

If anything it is probably worse now.

As one reader noted—the downtown has seen a decline in retail and overall.

Retail

2012: 84

2024: 49

Food service:

2017: 99

2024: 61

(Note: these numbers are unconfirmed, I asked the city to verify them but the city did not get back to me either way. However, the numbers meet the eyeball test—retail and food have declined and there is more vacant space in the downtown).

While I am sympathetic to the city’s fiscal woes, I once again question why they would choose to antagonize a large segment of the engaged population by ramming through the commission consolidation over the objections of many.

Moreover, while I agree that the fiscal condition of city is problematic, I am not convinced it is the biggest threat—particularly in the long term.

Ultimately, I think housing is the far bigger concern—we just haven’t seen the full impact yet. Rising housing costs and scarcity of available housing are going to drastically alter the dynamics of this community.

The data that I point to once again is that, over the last 16 years, the city has built just 700 single-family homes. Much of that was at the Cannery. And many of them were on the expensive side, meaning that it really didn’t address the housing crisis.

I am dismayed that the council pushed off consideration of the peripheral projects until 2025 and 2026. I am disappointed that the council chose not to try to address Measure J reform.

The result is that we are getting closer and closer to the state forcing the hand of the city with respect to Measure J.

One of the biggest impacts of the housing crisis is that it has cut off the community from housing that could house families with children.

We are seeing more and more UC Davis faculty and staff living outside of the city and commuting in—adding to the traffic woes, the environmental concerns and also disconnecting those young faculty and staff from our vibrant community.

We have been able to shore up declining enrollment by offering enrollment of their kids at DJUSD, but that is starting to slow down as well.

And so the third crisis is the potential declining enrollment that could start eroding the backbone of this community—its schools.

We have seen recent parcel taxes that shore up critical funding only narrowly pass. We have seen recent scares of school closure and declining enrollment and it’s only a matter of time before the full force of this third crisis hits our community.

As I pointed out this week, the council decided it wanted to tackle the fiscal crisis first with a huge band-aid—the sales tax. It decided it needed to clear the lane to do that. And it then it mucked things up with the contentious and unnecessary (or at least not time-sensitive) commission consolidation.

Given how many times the city has tried and failed to address revenue in the last 15 years, one becomes even more perplexed by the missteps here—and I pointed out the danger from the start, having lived through the 2007-08 attempts to do the same thing.

At some point, we can’t just put band aids on our problems, we need to stop the bleeding and rebuild our economic base, fix our housing crisis—and, in so doing, shore up our schools.