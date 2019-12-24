Breaking News
Commentary: California's Housing Crisis Driving the Nation's Homeless Increase

Date:
Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, State of California
Last Friday, HUD released its annual estimate of homelessness and that figure shows that people living on the streets increased by 2.7 percent this year nationally – almost exclusively because California experienced a whopping 16.4 percent increase in homelessness in 2019.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement saw great progress across the country except for the West Coast where soaring housing costs are being blames.

Mr. Carson said, “In fact, homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency.”

The HUD estimate finds California’s increase was “higher than all other states combined.”

The homeless and housing problems have persisted despite efforts by lawmakers and voters to provide more in the way of affordable housing.  Statewide voters approved a $4 billion affordable housing bond last November.  Los Angeles passed its own $1.2 billion housing bond in 2016.  San Francisco voters approved $600 million in bonds for affordable housing.

And yet reports continue to show that cities are slow to spend money on shelters due to neighborhood opposition – something Davis recently experienced with the proposed respite center – and Davis is not alone.

A big need in California – simply more housing.

“Broadly speaking, there is no solution to the California housing crisis without the construction of millions of new houses,” said David Garcia, policy director for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley.

That group estimates that California needs about 3.5 million more homes by the 2025.  That is the figure often cited by Governor Newsom, who has made it a central part of his administration’s goals.

The bad news: we are unlikely to get there.

A report this past summer commissioned by California Forward, concluded that California is not prepared to meet that goal.

They summarize their findings: “there is currently not enough available, urban-served land identified for the state’s current and future housing needs…”  Moreover, “the research concludes the biggest barriers to housing production are a host of planning and regulatory restrictions and market constraints which limit housing development.”

“We can’t accommodate all our growth in high-transit areas,” report author Walter Kieser, senior principal of Economic & Planning Systems said in October. “To accommodate growth and produce housing, we have to expand the areas that are transit-served or figure out other kinds of transit service that will connect us to meet GHG targets.”

(“The 3.5 million home target derives from work conducted in 2016 by McKinsey Global Institute, in association with California Forward’s Economic Summit,” the California Forward report notes).

The report concludes: “it is highly unlikely, if not impossible, that such a target can be met by 2025 given the state’s current rates of production and existing market and regulatory barriers.”  They suggest: “, a longer time frame is in order over the next 30 years (coincident with the time horizon for most regional planning efforts in the state) so that population and household demand forecasts can be linked to increases in available, urban-served land.”

It is perhaps easy to blame California, but one report from this fall found, “the rest of the country is becoming more—not less—like California.”  That report found that despite the longest economic expansion on record, “, the U.S. has been building far fewer houses than it usually does, pushing prices further out of reach for a vast portion of the population that has barely seen incomes rise.”

“California is not alone,” said Chris Herbert, the managing director of Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. “It’s just more extreme.”

The White House recently made headlines targeting California and homelessness.  President Trump suggested in November that federal intervention may be needed.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up and the people of Los Angeles are fed up, and we’re looking at it, and we will be doing something about it at the appropriate time,” President Trump said in September.

California would welcome a cooperative effort that focuses federal resources on federal funds, reduction of regulations for new buildings, and increasing shelter space.

But most are leery of the President’s intentions.  Indeed, White House spokesman Judd Deere blamed “over regulation, excessive taxation, and poor public service delivery” for a dramatic increase in homelessness.

“The federal government has enormous power, obviously, and you always want to believe that there might be the opportunity for a real partnership on a life and death set of issues,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.  “But you can’t help but be cynical when it involves this president and his consistent pattern of behavior.”

But if California is simply reflecting growing trends in the nation – California may simply be the leading indicator of a national housing and homelessness problem.

“The folks crying about California’s failure here are correct,” said Rev. Andy Bales, CEO of Los Angeles’ Union Rescue Mission. “We leave more human beings on the streets than anyone. We are not treating it with the urgency we need.”

The question is – will the federal government and other critics simply point fingers or will they launch action.

Simply using the police to clear people off the streets is not likely to be effective.  Recently the Supreme Court failed to take up a 9th District ruling from last year that limits and restricts the ability of cities and counties to use law enforcement to clear encampments without available shelters.

Most experts believe that simply putting homeless people into the criminal justice system is not a solution.

“It’s politicizing some of the most vulnerable people in our country, which is really shameful and atrocious,” said Diane Yentel, who heads the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an advocacy group.

So far it appears easy to point fingers and propose draconian solutions, and hard to provide actual funding to create shelters and services that could make a difference in reducing the homeless population.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Commentary: California’s Housing Crisis Driving the Nation’s Homeless Increase”

  1. Ron Oertel

    In reality, California’s growth rate has slowed dramatically.  There’s multiple articles on the Internet, confirming this.

    Here’s one such article, which notes a decline in the birth rate (as well as other factors):

    https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-12-21/california-population-continues-to-decline-with-state-emigration-a-major-factor

    (Sounds like the governor’s plan is D.O.A., and was never realistic in the first place.)

        1. Craig Ross

          That’s one person’s opinion.  The problem with it, is part of the slow population growth has to do with cost of housing and lack of availability.  So he’s projecting a feedback loop.

        2. Ron Oertel

          “So he’s projecting a feedback loop.”

          Another word for that is “sustainability”. Note that it’s actually reducing the number of births, according to some.

        4. Ron Oertel

          Seems to me that a lot of the policies that you advocate end up “displacing” poor people and people of color from areas that are already high-priced.

        5. Craig Ross

          This is what one person is saying: “The great tragedy is this place was a middle-class paradise, and now you’ve got the flight of the middle class with all their aspirations, leaving the poor, the rich and a transient population,” says Joel Kotkin, presidential fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, California

          Here is another: says low income people are being priced out: https://youtu.be/3mQ77g3_Z9A

        6. Ron Oertel

          Economic development (which isn’t “evenly” distributed) is what’s causing people to be displaced.  That’s why there’s still a net inflow of wealthier individuals to high-priced areas (such as the Bay Area).

          They’re “replacing” those who are less-wealthy, who are not in a position to take advantage of those opportunities.  Within California, the Sacramento region is a primary destination of those displaced from the Bay Area, as well as those who simply want “more for their money”, regarding housing.

  2. Ron Oertel

    In reference to HUD (and Trump’s appointee Ben Carson – as mentioned in David’s article), here’s the type of thing that they’ve actually been exploring. (Which has nothing to do with Newsom’s “plan”. Newsom’s plan was not intended to house homeless individuals.)

    The details of the “mission” are unclear, but The Washington Post reported that officials expressed interest in destroying encampments such as Los Angeles’s Skid Row, increasing police presence, and forcing homeless populations into an unused Federal Aviation Administration facility in nearby Hawthorne. 

    https://www.thenation.com/article/trump-homeless-california/

     

     

  4. Ron Oertel

    Getting back to homelessness (and what the Trump administration is actually exploring):

    “Advocates say that they expect an executive order on homelessness to assign new resources to police departments to remove homeless encampments and even strip housing funds from cities that choose to tolerate these encampments.”

    “Advocates say that the government is looking closely at ways to turn former correctional facilities and federal buildings into shelters, a controversial approach backed by Robert Marbut, the newly appointed White House czar on homelessness.”

    “Housing First runs contrary to the approach favored by Marbut, the consultant who was named director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness last week. Marbut has pushed for shelters that set up barriers to treatment, namely sobriety. For example, at Haven for Hope, a shelter founded by Marbut in San Antonio, homeless people with substance-abuse problems must sleep outside in an exposed courtyard until they can pass a drug test.”

    https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019/12/trump-policy-homeless-executive-order-city-services-shelters/603670/

    (Again, just noting this – not “advocating” it.  But, it’s a stark contrast to the approach advocated by many California officials.)

     

  5. Ron Glick

    “In reality, California’s growth rate has slowed dramatically.”

    Why is that relevant to the issue of people that are homeless? If you are one of the tens of thousands of Californians that are homeless the macroeconomics of housing are meaningless.

