Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 25 – Trische Duckworth and Survivors Speak

Trische Duckworth helped found Survivors Speak in February 2018. They have heavily focused on wrongful convictions due to Ms. Duckworth’s work with the Vesey Family since 2014.

As they explain: “We were birthed from the thought of people suffering and not having the courage or wherewithal to speak their truths. It was with that thought in mind that we began.”

It is their mission “to provide a platform for those taboo, unspoken truths, as well as for social injustices that others find it hard or unnecessary to speak about.”

Trische Duckworth on this podcast talks about wrongful convictions and the her work on behalf of Survivors Speak.