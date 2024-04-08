Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 233: What Rehab Means for Someone Serving LWOP

When Michael Owens was an angry and traumatized young man, he committed a horrible crime and was sentenced to Life Without Parole (LWOP). For a long time, while in prison, he continued to engage in self-destructive behavior.

But even while he has no guarantee he will ever see the outside of a prison again, Michael has been able to turn his life around. He has gotten education while behind bars. He has become a mentor to not just younger incarcerated people but also youths on the outside in danger of making the same mistakes he has.

Listen to a remarkable story about transformation and rehabilitation by a man condemned to die in prison.