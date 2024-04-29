Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 234: One Man’s Witnessing of a Wrongful Conviction

Shannon Bohrer, served 27 years in the Maryland State Police—but it was a case where he was an investigator that caused him to re-examine the criminal legal system.

He wrote the book Judicial Soup which “examines the need for criminal justice reforms through a case in which an innocent person was found guilty of a crime he did not commit.”

As his book explains, “The story is simple, yet the judicial process evolved into a complex event. It is a crime story that featured too many players, some with individual motives, shoddy police work, prosecutors who would say anything to win, and a judge who seemed to ignore evidence that did not fit his mental model of the case. If this were a novel, no one would believe it.”

The book addresses the larger need for criminal justice reform—listen as Shannon Bohrer describes his experience and what he learned through his involvement in this case.