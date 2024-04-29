Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 234: One Man’s Witnessing of a Wrongful Conviction

Shannon Bohrer, served 27 years in the Maryland State Police—but it was a case where he was an investigator that caused him to re-examine the criminal legal system.

He wrote the book Judicial Soup which “examines the need for criminal justice reforms through a case in which an innocent person was found guilty of a crime he did not commit.”

As his book explains, “The story is simple, yet the judicial process evolved into a complex event. It is a crime story that featured too many players, some with individual motives, shoddy police work, prosecutors who would say anything to win, and a judge who seemed to ignore evidence that did not fit his mental model of the case. If this were a novel, no one would believe it.”

The book addresses the larger need for criminal justice reform—listen as Shannon Bohrer describes his experience and what he learned through his involvement in this case.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

