Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 26 – 1437 Constitutionality and the Davidson Case

Date:
The Harvest Cycle Davidson v. El Dorado County case features two separate questions: the constitutionality of SB 1437 and whether Mr. Davidson was a major participant in a 2016 robbery and thus acted in reckless indifference to human life.

The Attorney General’s Office takes the position that SB 1437 is constitutional but that SB 1437 does not apply in this case because Mr. Davidson played a key role in the underlying robbery.

Meanwhile, the El Dorado County DA disagrees and argues that SB 1437 is unconstitutional.

On our podcast is Jennifer Mouzis, the attorney for Mr. Davidson who lays out the importance of SB 1437, why it is constitutional, and explains why her client, Mr. Davidson, had actually nothing to do with this crime.

