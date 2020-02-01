Letter: Deos Supports Housing Options

by Darryl Rutherford



Linda Deos will make affordable homes a top priority for the most vulnerable populations in our community – farm workers, young families, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness.

I’ve spent the last 15 years as an advocate for affordable homes and surprised that this has not been a priority of the current Board of Supervisors given that the lack of affordable homes in Yolo County is at a crisis level. The number of unhoused across the county has grown exponentially, available options for senior housing is abysmal and working families struggle to purchase a home let alone afford a modest rental.

We are in the midst of a homelessness crisis. While efforts have been explored to address homelessness, we as a community can and must do more to meet the needs of those suffering illnesses that contribute to them living on the streets, under bridges, next to the train tracks. Social services and housing accommodations must be offered to all those who don’t have a place to call home.

As our population ages, we need to ensure housing options go beyond assisted living. Many of our older residents remain healthy for a long time, but can’t maintain their homes or travel for social interactions. On the other end of the spectrum, we need to support our young families. They are often saddled with high child care costs while at the same time assisting in the care of their aging parents. We need to increase affordable housing options for all ages.

Linda is not beholden to any special interest group, but is committed to figuring out what works best for the County as a whole.

As a planning commissioner, I’ve seen the lack of will from the directors of local governments to enact proven policies and programs that will bring an end to this crisis. Our 4th District needs new leadership who will buck the status quo and do what’s right for those struggling to make ends meet. I hope you join me in supporting Linda Deos for Yolo County Board of Supervisor- 4th District.