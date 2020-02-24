Letter: I’m not asking you to vote for me

By David Abramson

Though I’d be honored to have your vote for Yolo County Supervisor on March 3, that’s not why I’m here…

I want to know if you are interested in participating in creating a regenerative vision for Yolo County and beyond, and to aid in the transition to a healthy future for the next generations and for ourselves!

I care if you want to lend support to protecting clean water, clean air, healthy soil, and communities where everyone has what we need to thrive and live meaningful lives, and everyone can be part of the solution.

I’m here to present a vision that I call a Local Green New Deal for a collaboration across the entirety of Yolo County to rapidly transition towards life-supporting and equitable economies and clean and healthy infrastructure in Yolo County, as a model for civilization for that is in line with planetary health and human dignity.

Whatever happens on March 3, we will be moving forward with THE WORK. We aren’t here to talk about it; we are here to do it with people power and the support of all institutions that are here to serve the public good 🌱

The vision for taking regenerative action within our communities, whether we call it a Local Green New Deal or something else, is within y’all as much as it is within me and with this campaign. We’ll all be planting seeds for this collective vision in our own ways the best we know how.

This work is just getting started, and there is a place for all to participate in it.

Will you join us?

All the best,

David Abramson

https://davidabramsonforyolo.com/

*photo from one of our 2014 Grass2Garden projects in Rancho Yolo, Davis (https://localwiki.org/davis/Grass2Garden)*