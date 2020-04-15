Bicycling During a Pandemic – Joy, Beauty, and Community on Two Wheels

• Connection to Community: Bike riding is a way to stay connected to our communities at a time when we’re feeling disconnected. Bikes unite us, even as we are so physically separated. We get to see others and engage at a safe distance. Neighbors can wave and greet each other, which adds a sense of community and connectedness during a time when we miss human connection. Miss your dear friends and know that you’d benefit from seeing them? Consider bike riding to their homes, staying in the saddle, and chatting with them from the sidewalk while they hang out on their front porch. Or bike to a park, and chat at a safe distance from each other, but get a sense of being together.

• Physical, Mental and Emotional Health Boosts: Bike riding can boost your immune system and improve your mental state. Being outdoors provides fresh air and exercise during this challenging time when people are stuck inside. You can bike ride with family members that are sheltering in place as a family activity, or get some much-needed alone time by heading out for a solo ride if your home feels like it’s shrinking and you need a break!