Man Repeatedly Calls Complaining Witness’ Testimony ‘Lies!’ as He Is Charged with Battery of a Stranger

By Armando Alonzo

SACRAMENTO – A man charged with a violation of a misdemeanor for battery and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest for allegedly sneaking up behind a woman and attacking her received $75,000 bail and was denied O.R.

The Sacramento County Superior Court is broadcasting court hearings, including arrangements and preliminaries, via Zoom and YouTube livestreams.

The public defender representing Mr. Adams, 57, asked for the defendant to be released to his own recognizance (O.R). Mr. Addams is currently receiving SSI benefits, has his own place to live, and has the ability to travel to court so he would not be a flight risk. He would agree to abide to a no-contact order with the alleged victim and complainant. His last criminal case was in 2010, a misdemeanor

Rona Filippini, appearing for the DA’s office, opposed the defendant being released on O.R., concerned over public safety.

During the incident, the complaining witness was reportedly getting off the bus when the defendant allegedly snuck up behind her and attacked her. According to her, she did not hear him coming, and he punched her, knocking her to the ground. The alleged victim said that the defendant thought she had stolen his coat and was upset.

As he stood over her, the defendant had said, “I been looking for you. Do I still have to kill somebody before you [expletive] learn to respect someone who is being nice?”

The victim reportedly did not know what Mr. Adams was talking about. She says hit her again and, as she tried to escape, he chased her and threatened to kill her repeatedly.

As the story was recounted for the court, Mr. Adams spoke out, repeating the phrase, “That’s a lie!” The judge acknowledged that Mr. Adams may have some disputes but asked him to allow the story to be finished.

There was also a concern over the defendant having substance abuse issues and insecure housing, since the alleged victim claims the defendant lives in a shed. The DA took note of the defendant’s “extensive criminal history” (including that his most recent felony was in 2006 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon).

Due to the defendant having multiple probation and paroles violations in the past, the court denied the O.R., and bail was set at $75,000.

The defendant decided to enter a not guilty plea, which led to a preliminary hearing being set up for May 19 at 8:30 A.M.

