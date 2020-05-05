Sacramento Man Denied Release after Alleged Violent Actions

By Julietta Bisharyan

SACRAMENTO – In the Sacramento County Superior Court, the judge denied a defendant reduced bail and release based on his multiple counts of violent crimes.

The defendant, Khyliahl C. Powell, was charged with resisting arrest, threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury and for threatening with a weapon.

Before the hearing began, Court Commissioner Kenneth Brody asked Powell if he could afford to hire an attorney. Ignoring the question, Powell proceeded to address the court about his individual charges, and the judge quickly cut him off.

“I’m kind of lost, and I don’t want to keep doing time for no reason,” Powell said, with a look of confusion.

After appointing Assistant Public Defender Andrew Crouse to the defendant, Judge Brody muted the courtroom’s microphone to give Crouse the opportunity to speak with Powell.

“This is the guy who broke down on Friday, crying, falling down on the ground,” said Judge Brody quietly to the clerk. “He wouldn’t consent to a live hearing, and he couldn’t maintain his composure.”

On April 29, Powell allegedly threatened a woman that he knew while aboard the light rail train in Sacramento.

Crouse asked the court if the defendant could be released on his own recognizance. He explained that the incident at hand was not a case of domestic violence since Powell had never been in a relationship with the alleged victim.

Based on their conversation, his defense counsel said Powell would be willing to comply with a no contact order with the alleged victim and to make all future court appearances for this case. He would also agree to abstain from drugs or alcohol, in addition to any other special orders from the court that would ensure public safety.

“I would object, your honor,” interjected Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Saavedra.

Saavedra explained that the alleged victim was a woman that Powell had met a few months prior. In an earlier incident, he had hit her in the face and head. Although the defendant did not strike her on the 29th, she was afraid he would since he began to yell threatening remarks, saying that he would kill her. She expressed feeling fear as she saw a small blade held to his side, according to the prosecution.

The DDA added that when officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to detain Powell. The defendant became increasingly agitated and began pulling from the officer’s grips and elbowing them. He struck one officer in the face, causing him to bleed. Powell was then brought to the ground, and he began kicking and spitting at the officers until they finally put him in the patrol car.

Saavedra also noted that Powell is on probation for a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting and petty theft. Since the defendant is not obeying law enforcement, she said she doesn’t find him to be an appropriate “OR (own recognizance/zero bail) candidate” and asked that bail be set.

In response, Crouse brought up Powell’s visibly damaged front tooth, which he said may be a result of excessive force on the officer’s part.

Judge Brody concluded that, based upon public safety, bail would be set at $35,000.

A hearing is set for May 13 at 2:30 pm in Department 63.

