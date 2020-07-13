Victim Pleads for Charges to be Dismissed Against Boyfriend, Charges Police Were ‘Aggressive’

By Julietta Bisharyan

FRESNO – During an arraignment in Fresno County Superior Court, the defendant’s girlfriend and alleged victim asked that the court drop any and all charges against him in a domestic violence case, charging that law enforcement had been aggressive and confused her at the scene.

The defendant, Oscar Eduardo Reyes, is charged with two felony counts of corporeal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for false imprisonment with violence. According to his private attorney Brian Andritch, he is entering a not guilty plea.

On Apr. 23, 2020, Reyes climbed through the window of his girlfriend’s apartment bedroom and pushed her down. He then grabbed and broke a vape pen before pushing the victim against the wall.

The victim rushed out the apartment and took a Lyft to another location, and the defendant followed her in his car. At the new location, he picked her up and allegedly slapped her once in the vehicle.

When they arrived back at the apartment complex, the victim ran away, screaming for help. The defendant then repeatedly pulled her back into his vehicle and wrapped his arms around her neck, telling her, “Shut up, no one is coming!”

At that point, a security guard arrived and called law enforcement. The Fresno State University police then arrived and observed red marks and scratches on the victim’s face. Part of her clothing was also slightly torn. She refused an emergency protective order at the scene.

According to Deputy District Attorney Kendall Reynolds, the two had been dating for six months and were living together at the time, and requested a protective order to protect the alleged victim in the case.

Defense counsel Andritch argued he and his client object to the protective order, citing an anger management course which Reyes completed in addition to the victim’s own request.

The defendant’s girlfriend then stood up to the podium to speak against issuing the criminal protective order.

“Oscar has never put his hands on me, and I am not afraid of him,” she said.

She continued by insisting that the night of the altercation was “completely blown out of proportion,” claiming that the two were greatly intoxicated after finishing an entire bottle. She also said that the officers who arrived at the scene were aggressive with her and confused her.

Reyes has a prior DUI from 2015. He also has a misdemeanor for an alleged hit-and-run, which occurred as he was driving from the apartment to the second location . It is being reviewed concurrently with this case. There is a second alleged victim and property damage in the hit-and-run case.

Andritch reiterated the victim’s opposition to a protective order during the time of the incident and in court.

Judge Glenda Allen-Hill chose to ignore the victim’s wishes, and issued a protective order after discovery of the misdemeanor accident and hit run.

As indicated by the court, the bail amount in this matter would be set to $25,000, but Reyes has posted bail for $35,000 –– in excess of the bail schedule amount.

A pre-preliminary hearing has been set for Jul. 14, at 8:30 am, followed by a preliminary hearing on Jul. 21, also at 8:30 am.

