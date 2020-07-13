Car Thief Escapes Five Years in Prison Through Salvation Army Rehab Program

By Larkin White

SACRAMENTO – A car thief may have caught a big break here in Sacramento County Superior Court last Thursday – he escaped five years in jail if he completes a two-year Salvation Army rehabilitation program in Stockton.

“Your life changes today, okay?” said the defendant’s Assistant Public Defender Damien Jovel to Worley after the sentencing took place. The sentence hinged on the belief that Worley will be able to turn his life around through rehab.

On October 20, 2019, Jordan Worley was caught after stealing a 2007 BMW. Two months later, while out on bail, he stole another car—this time a 2014 Chevy Cruz.

During the hearing Thursday, he faced sentencing for both offenses, in addition to what Deputy District Attorney Spencer Rajabzadeh referred to as a “stack” of misdemeanor drug charges.

Jovel, Rajabzadeh, and Judge Patrick Marlette discussed the matter from separate rooms over Zoom, while Worley stood before the webcam in court.

Given the more serious nature of the car thefts, Rajabzadeh agreed to dismiss the misdemeanors as long as drug conditions were enforced on Worley’s eventual probation.

Marlette found Worley guilty, as expected. When considering Worley’s additional 2014 felony conviction for car theft, he stated that altogether Worley could face seven years in prison, but that he would instead sentence Worley to five years and suspend the sentence.

Instead of hard time, Worley will attend inpatient rehabilitation in Stockton for one year, followed by another year of outpatient rehabilitation, where he is mandated to stay sober throughout.

Crucially, the suspension of his jail time rests on the completion of the entire rehab program. If he fails out for any reason, he will have to do the time.

He will also have to pay a fine, as well as victim restitution to anyone who lost money because of his actions and would like it, the judge mandated.

When asked if he understood, Worley told Jovel “I’m anxious.”

Worley will be going to the Stockton Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, which describes itself as a “faith-based work therapy program for those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.” Both Marlette and Rajabzadeh expressed their belief in the program and cited it as the reason that Worley is able to avoid the jail sentence.

“We believe in you,” Judge Marlette told Worley at the end of the hearing. He added that it was going to be hard, but it would be a lot easier than going in and out of jail for the rest of his life.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9