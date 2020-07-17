Woman Beats Ex, Steals His Car – Pretends To Be Him Via Text

By Roxanna Jarvis

SACRAMENTO– After allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend, a Sacramento woman reportedly stole his car and cell phone, proceeding to text his family members saying he was suicidal.

In a bail hearing Monday afternoon here in Sacramento County Superior Court, Amarah McCowan was released from custody after she allegedly violated her restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, attacking him and stealing his car, phone, and glasses.

Before sharing details of the prosecution’s case, Deputy District Attorney Elise Stafford’s legal intern, Matthew Michelson, noted that the victim and McCowan had been in a year-long dating relationship before breaking up in March 2020.

The DA’s office said that on March 7, 2020, the victim, McCowan’s ex-boyfriend, went to visit McCowan’s cousin, with whom he is friends. Thirty minutes later, around 3:15 pm, McCowan arrived at her cousin’s house and asked to speak with the victim. The victim refused, telling her he did not want to talk to her.

At this point, the victim was sitting on the couch as McCowan jumped on top of him. McCowan hit, scratched, and punched the victim, striking him approximately three times before the victim was able to stand up and get her off of him, claims the DA office, adding McCowan then tackled him from behind, attempting to choke him with her arms. The victim was finally able to get McCowan off him when her cousin stepped in to help.

The report then said McCowan ran outside, grabbed a pair of scissors, and made three two-foot long scratches on the hood of the victim’s car. At that point, McCowan threatened, “I’m gonna stab you with these scissors if you try to stop me!”

McCowan, the report continued, proceeded to leave the scene in the victim’s car, also stealing the victim’s phone and glasses. She used the phone to text the victim’s family saying he was suicidal, when in fact he was not. Due to the incident, the victim suffered scratches to his face, nose bridge, and left thigh.

Michelson concluded recounts of the event by stating that McCowan has a prior charge of vandalism, as well as a restraining order against the victim–which she violated in the current case. Michelson and DDA Stafford asked to have her current bail of $5,000 remain as scheduled.

At the start of the hearing, Assistant Public Defender Alicia Hartley asked for McCowan to be released on her own recognizance. Hartley informed the court that McCowan had been taking part in Sacramento County Sheriff’s Work Project at the time of her arrest, meaning she has been active in fulfilling her sentencing on her prior charge of vandalism.

Hartley noted McCowan has been an IHSS care worker for her grandmother for almost two years. Based on the above information, as well as the fact that McCowan’s charges are misdemeanors, Hartley argued that McCowan should be released.

Judge Scott Tedmon had difficulty determining whether McCowan should be released, or have her remain in custody with her bail remaining at $5,000.

“I am aware of the allegations that Ms. McCowan has not followed a prior restraining order. I’m trying to balance that against her fairly light past record. It’s a close case” said Judge Tedmon.

Judge Tedmon ultimately decided to grant McCowan a “level 4” release, which increases the amount of supervision and monitoring a released individual has between hearings. Tedmon argued a level 4 release would resolve the issue of McCowan appearing in court, as well as the issue of the safety of the victim and community.

McCowan was also served a no-contact order with the victim and ordered to re-enroll in the Sheriff’s Work Project.

McCowan is currently charged with injury on a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. She is set to appear back in court on August 10 at 8:30 am in Department 60.

