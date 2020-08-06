Breaking News
Davis Announces Beginning of Furlough Days For Employees Due to COVID Budget Cuts

City Hall

This week the city of Davis announced it would be beginning to furlough city employees for one day a month starting August 14.  The city is projecting a huge revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown that has resulted from sectors of the economy being shutdown for prolonged periods of time.

The adopted budget includes $1 million in employee salary reductions assumed for all employees. This savings will be achieved by implementation of furlough days as voluntarily agreed to by employee groups. City Hall will be closed on scheduled furlough days.

“Residents may notice a delay in service because of furlough days,” said City Manager Mike Webb. “However, the City, as always, will strive to uphold excellent customer service standards.”

Public safety and critical service employees will maintain a constant level of services and will schedule furlough days as they are able to avoid operational disruption due to nature of their work. Other employees will have the following furlough schedule:

  • 14, 2020
  • 4, 2020
  • 23, 2020
  • 25, 2020
  • 18, 2020
  • 8, 2021
  • 5, 2021

“The City thanks its employees for our shared sacrifice during budget reductions stemming from the pandemic,” said Gloria Partida, Mayor of Davis. “We will rise through this together as an organization by being creative and supporting one another.”

