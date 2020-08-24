Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Fresno County Courthouse Emergency Closures Impact Large Number of Cases

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
34 Views
Share:

By Shellsea Lomeli

FRESNO – Defendants continue to fail to appear here in Fresno County Superior Court because of a series of emergency shutdowns.

The pressing health and safety dangers of COVID-19 prompted the first closure on March 23, 2020, joining many other courts in California and across the nation.

After reopening in late May, Fresno’s main courthouse underwent other emergency closures, postponing dozens, probably hundreds of cases.

None of these closures were pandemic-related.

On August 3, the Fresno Superior Court suspended operations at the main courthouse at noon after an underground water line rupture impacted the water supply to the facility. Water was shut down to make an emergency repair and all matters set for that afternoon were rescheduled.

In a media release, Fresno County Superior Court indicated that all parties would be notified of their new court dates.

However, that did not appear to be the case in the courthouse’s Department 12 Aug. 20.

For instance, when Judge Monica Diaz called the case of People v. Jose Villa Jr., the defendant was not present in court. Public defender, Marco Aguiar, admitted that the public defender’s office had failed to contact Villa about his court date.

The defendant’s original court date for two pre-trial hearings was set for August 3, but the emergency closure of Fresno’s Main Courthouse caused the matter to be rescheduled. Based on the conversation between the public defender and the judge, it appeared that Villa had not been informed of his new date.

“Based on the emergency closure on August 3, the court finds good cause to trail the matters to September 10,” stated Judge Diaz. “If failure to appear, bonds will be forfeited and a bench warrant will be issued,” she added.

Jose Villa’s case was not the only one affected by the water line rupture in the main courthouse.

Defendant Jonathan Issac Kelly wasn’t as lucky. He also did not appear in court on August 20 for his rescheduled court appearance. A pre-trial hearing for eight different counts was on calendar.

Unlike the first case mentioned, Kelly’s private attorney, Eric Castellon, stated that he had attempted to contact his client. Although he did not speak to Kelly directly, the attorney explained that he notified the defendant’s wife about the rescheduled court date.

Judge Diaz found the notification sufficient enough and issued bench warrants on each criminal charge Kelly was scheduled to appear for. The warrants issued totaled up to $186,000.

The main courthouse experienced two more days of closure since August 3 because of a power outage that resulted in the rescheduling of dozens, if not hundreds, of cases.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for