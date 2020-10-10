ASUCD ECAC Stands in Solidarity with Muslim and Palestinian Communities Following UC President Michael Drake’s Recent Appointment

By Jolene Darensbourg

DAVIS – A statement was released by the ASUCD Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission (ECAC) on Sept. 28 to address the fear and anxiety within the Muslim and Palestinian Communities at UC Davis about the new appointment of UC President Michael Drake.

The Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission represents the historically marginalized groups, who face barriers and systemic oppression at UC Davis, by recommending policies and programs to help the underrepresented communities in UC Davis.

The statement from ECAC shows their solidarity and support towards the Muslim and Palestinian communities who no longer feel free to continue in their activism under the leadership of Michael Drake.

In August, Drake was appointed as the President of the UC governing body, causing controversy and anxiety within the Muslim and Palestinian communities in the UC system due to his past actions as the Chancellor of UC Irvine.

Drake was the Chancellor for UC Irvine for nine years from 2005 to 2014.

In September 2011, 11 students from UC Irvine were arrested and convicted for peacefully protesting towards Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren’s speech in February 2010.

They were using their right to peacefully protest the oppression in Palestine, yet the students were charged by a jury with a misdemeanor for “conspiracy to disrupt a public meeting.”

Each student faced up to three years of probation and had to complete 56 hours of community service.

While these students were exercising their First Amendment rights, there was no support from Drake.

The students were then put on trial, and Drake retaliated by disbanding the Muslim Student Union (MSU) on the UC Irvine campus, which led the Muslim community on campus to be deprived of a critical resource.

The unprecedented act towards the MSU stifled free speech and insinuated Islamophobia towards the Muslim and Palestinian communities.

The suspension of the Muslim Student Union lasted one year, followed by two-year probation.

Even though the Muslim Student Union pointed out that it did not sponsor the protest, they were considered to be “guilty by association.”

The Muslim Student Union at UC Irvine is critical to students because its mission is to have an open environment for students and strengthen Islamic foundations in the Muslim community.

The UC Irvine organization is also known to help set up Muslim students together in off-campus housing to enhance the learning environment spiritually and socially.

The Muslim Student Union also holds daily on-campus prayers for their students, creating a safe space for students to practice their religion freely.

The statement from ECAC also notes that all of the UC chancellors and the UC Office of the President are called upon to provide additional support to the communities across the UC campuses to uphold their rights to protest.

ECAC acknowledges that this is a complete violation of students’ rights and is a threat to the safety of students both on and off-campus.

ECAC also demands that President Drake be held accountable for his decisions and address the communities he mistreated during his leadership at UC Irvine.

The communities across the UC system would also like President Drake and the UC Office of the President to condemn doxing students and to stop the surveillance of them both on and off-campus.

“The Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission stands firmly in solidarity with the Muslim and Palestinian communities at all UC campuses who no longer feel safe freely continuing their activism under the leadership of Drake,” the statement reads.