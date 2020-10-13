Correction: No Additional Problems with Ballots in Yolo County

On Sunday, our Sunday Commentary reported there were additional problems with ballots in Yolo County – specifically in the DJUSD Area 5 election. That is not accurate. Yolo County looked and determined that other than 581 ballots acknowledged on Friday there were no additional problems.

We regret the inaccurate report on Sunday.

Statement from the Yolo County Elections Office

Update on Yolo County Elections Response to Ballot Re-Issuing of 581 Ballots and Recent Inaccurate Claims of Further Issues

(Woodland, CA) – The Yolo County Elections Office was notified over the weekend of a blog post claiming that our office had incorrectly issued ballots to residents living in South Davis. We take accusations like this very seriously and quickly researched the streets and areas in question. After analyzing every street referenced in the post, we are confident that the correct ballots were issued to residents in these areas. Multiple citizens who read this blog post or saw its misleading title on social media, reached out to our office. We researched each address and confirmed their districts for them. Each person who contacted our office was originally issued the correct ballot. One citizen kindly replied to the post acknowledging how difficult some of the maps are to read, leading to this confusion. We want to encourage voters to contact us directly if they feel there is a question with their ballot or if they have a concern related to this upcoming election and the options available to voters during this pandemic.

As reported last week, the Elections Office was made aware of potential issues with ballots. Within hours, our office implemented a response plan, which included a thorough countywide analysis to ensure we were apprised of all impacted areas. The response plan was completed this morning and all 581 re-issued ballots have been mailed first class, impacted voters will be receiving a packet with a corrected ballot and a new County Information Guide by the middle of this week.

The Yolo County Elections Office would like to acknowledge that there have been numerous complex election changes, including the recent transition to City and School Board district elections with different locally drawn boundaries that can lead to confusion. For this reason, we strongly encourage voters to contact our office directly should questions or concerns arise to ensure any information you receive, or share with others is correct information from a trusted, credible source.

“As we all know by now, not all online postings contain correct information. Voters can visit our website yoloelections.org, follow our elections social media sites or call our office at 530-666-8133 if they have questions or concerns not addressed on our online offerings,” says Jesse Salinas, Yolo County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. “We are here to serve all voters and provide a safe and secure election.”

We encourage Yolo County residents to connect with Yolo County ACE – Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Elections on Facebook: @YoloACE, Instagram: @YoloCoACE, and Twitter: @YoloCoACE to receive the most up to date information about the upcoming election and live election night results.