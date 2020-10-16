Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Letter: A Barret – No Justice, No Peace

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, National Issues, Opinion
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:

By Scott Steward Ragsdale

The rush to hearings for Justice Ginsburg’s replacement is being executed with purposeful disregard for the health of the American people, and our democracy.

Judge Barrett would join Federalists Society products Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh.  Provided that the people consider this a legitimate court, corporate interests would become even more dominant. “The rest of us will simply be their handmaidens.” Amy Coney Barrett’s truly scary association, CNN by Paul Begala October 10, 2020

Barrett was an active Federalist member in 2005-06 and 2014-17.  The Federalist Society is funded by massive, secret contributions from corporate right-wing groups…Koch Industries, the Charles & David Koch foundations, the Scaife Foundation, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn said “They seek nothing less than a fundamental reordering of American life.”

  • Gorsuch ruled that a corporation had the right to fire a truck driver who refused to stay with his trailer, even though remaining with the trailer may have meant freezing to death
  • Roberts, gutted the Voting Rights Act, which Congress had reauthorized in 2006 by a voteof 98-0 in the Senate and 390-33 in the House.  That is activism.
  • All four of the dissenters in the marriage equality case (Obergefell v. Hodges) were Federalist heroes: Scalia, Roberts, Alito, Thomas.”

McGahn continues, “Federalists, lawyers that they are, (attempt to) baffle us with BS about being “originalists,” “textualists,” and judges who “won’t legislate from the bench.”

Justice Barrett comes to the court with an agenda to do further harm to civil rights, rights of workers, women and the environment as her personal and legal decisions have plainly demonstrated.

She is not suited for the highest court in the land.  Her appointment would condemn the court to irrelevance.

Her appointment would be answered very simply, NO JUSTICE – NO PEACE!

Scott Steward Ragsdale is a Davis resident.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for