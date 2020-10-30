Philly Warns Trump to Keep His ‘Goon Squads, Proud Boys’ Out of City

By Jose Medina

PHILADELPHIA – As the 2020 elections being just a few days away, the U.S. has made little to no strides to answer the calls for deep systemic justice – an example are anti-racist movement protestors mobilizing this week in Philadelphia after Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, was fatally shot by police.

The Trump Administration has been politicizing this mobilization as a last ditch effort to sway public opinion against his Democratic opponents.

But Wednesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to the Trump Administration’s condescending remarks towards Philadelphia by denouncing the administration’s provocations.

In a statement to preserve Philadelphians’ rights to vote, District Attorney Krasner stated that “The Trump Administration’s efforts to suppress votes amid a global pandemic fueled by their disregard for human life will not be tolerated in the birthplace of American democracy.”

Making a connection between the US’s historical founding and the Trump’s administration’s erratic behavior, Krasner insists “we will not be cowed or ruled by a lawless, power-hungry despot. Some folks learned that the hard way in the 1700s.”

He adds that “Donald Trump claims to be a ‘law and order’ president, but his administration has posed the greatest danger to public health and safety in modern history. More than 227,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and we are again seeing infections spike across the country.”

Making a point to emphasize the Trump administration’s failure in handling the pandemic to delegitimize the administration’s proclaimed support for law enforcement, DA Krasner states that “more than 100 police officers have died from COVID-19 this year than died from all other causes – including in the line of duty – combined.”

District Attorney Krasner added, “Philadelphians are grieving the fatal shooting by police of a Black man who appeared to be in mental health crisis.”

He said, instead of working with cities and states to improve accountability and efficacy in policing, instead of supporting and strengthening Black communities, the Trump Administration seeks to throw gasoline on a long-burning fire in order to provoke further unrest and violence ahead of an election he is terrified to lose.

District Attorney Krasner refuted the Trump Administration’s claims that Democratic led governments encouraging violence against police: “My office is working, as it always does, to hold accountable all those who cause harm, irrespective of status or position. Today, we filed a dozen serious charges against an individual responsible for seriously injuring a Philadelphia Police sergeant by hitting her with a vehicle during the unrest this week.”

Krasner made it clear that he is diligently working on bringing justice for victims of police brutality by saying, “My office is also investigating the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, Jr., because justice demands accountability for every death at the hands of government actors – whether on the streets or in prisons or in the ICE facilities where Donald Trump is caging children.”

As the 2020 elections nears, US voters are becoming increasingly concerned with issues of voter intimidation that are being instigated by the Trump administration’s supporters.

District Attorney Krasner assures voters that “the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continues to work with our partners in law enforcement and government to ensure every voter gets to vote and that every vote is counted.

He warned the Trump administration to not interfere with Philadelphia’s elections Nov. 3 by saying “keep your Proud Boys, goon squads, and uncertified ‘poll watchers’ out of our city, Mr. President. Break the law here, and I’ve got something for you.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will have an Election Task Force active on Nov. 3 to preserve every citizen’s right to vote in Philadelphia, Krasner added.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: