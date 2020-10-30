Breaking News
Philly Warns Trump to Keep His ‘Goon Squads, Proud Boys’ Out of City

Breaking News, Civil Rights
Stephanie Keith/Reuters

By Jose Medina

PHILADELPHIA – As the 2020 elections being just a few days away, the U.S. has made little to no strides to answer the calls for deep systemic justice – an example are anti-racist movement protestors mobilizing this week in Philadelphia after Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, was fatally shot by police.

The Trump Administration has been politicizing this mobilization as a last ditch effort to sway public opinion against his Democratic opponents.

But Wednesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to the Trump Administration’s condescending remarks towards Philadelphia by denouncing the administration’s provocations.

In a statement to preserve Philadelphians’ rights to vote, District Attorney Krasner stated that “The Trump Administration’s efforts to suppress votes amid a global pandemic fueled by their disregard for human life will not be tolerated in the birthplace of American democracy.”

Making a connection between the US’s historical founding and the Trump’s administration’s erratic behavior, Krasner insists “we will not be cowed or ruled by a lawless, power-hungry despot. Some folks learned that the hard way in the 1700s.”

He adds that “Donald Trump claims to be a ‘law and order’ president, but his administration has posed the greatest danger to public health and safety in modern history. More than 227,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and we are again seeing infections spike across the country.”

Making a point to emphasize the Trump administration’s failure in handling the pandemic to delegitimize the administration’s proclaimed support for law enforcement, DA Krasner states that “more than 100 police officers have died from COVID-19 this year than died from all other causes – including in the line of duty – combined.”

District Attorney Krasner added, “Philadelphians are grieving the fatal shooting by police of a Black man who appeared to be in mental health crisis.”

He said, instead of working with cities and states to improve accountability and efficacy in policing, instead of supporting and strengthening Black communities, the Trump Administration seeks to throw gasoline on a long-burning fire in order to provoke further unrest and violence ahead of an election he is terrified to lose.

District Attorney Krasner refuted the Trump Administration’s claims that Democratic led governments encouraging violence against police: “My office is working, as it always does, to hold accountable all those who cause harm, irrespective of status or position. Today, we filed a dozen serious charges against an individual responsible for seriously injuring a Philadelphia Police sergeant by hitting her with a vehicle during the unrest this week.”

Krasner made it clear that he is diligently working on bringing justice for victims of police brutality by saying, “My office is also investigating the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, Jr., because justice demands accountability for every death at the hands of government actors – whether on the streets or in prisons or in the ICE facilities where Donald Trump is caging children.”

As the 2020 elections nears, US voters are becoming increasingly concerned with issues of voter intimidation that are being instigated by the Trump administration’s supporters.

District Attorney Krasner assures voters that “the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continues to work with our partners in law enforcement and government to ensure every voter gets to vote and that every vote is counted.

He warned the Trump administration to not interfere with Philadelphia’s elections Nov. 3 by saying “keep your Proud Boys, goon squads, and uncertified ‘poll watchers’ out of our city, Mr. President. Break the law here, and I’ve got something for you.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will have an Election Task Force active on Nov. 3 to preserve every citizen’s right to vote in Philadelphia, Krasner added.

17 thoughts on “Philly Warns Trump to Keep His ‘Goon Squads, Proud Boys’ Out of City”

  1. Keith Olsen

    He warned the Trump administration to not interfere with Philadelphia’s elections Nov. 3 by saying “keep your Proud Boys, goon squads, and uncertified ‘poll watchers’ out of our city, Mr. President. Break the law here, and I’ve got something for you.”

    Talk about deflection, Krasner should be more worried about all the rioters looting and shooting in Philadelphia.

    https://news.yahoo.com/hundreds-looters-ransack-philadelphia-businesses-121318654.html

      1. Keith Olsen

        I guess you’ve turned a blind eye to all the rioting. looting and destruction now occurring in Philadelphia just like Krasner has?  Sure, deflect to the Proud Boys and goon squads when you don’t want the nation to see the true violence and looting taking place in Philadelphia by left wing protesters and looters.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            MLK: “A riot is at bottom the language of the unheard. It is the desperate, suicidal cry of one who is so fed up with the powerlessness of his cave existence that he asserts that he would rather be dead than ignored.”

          2. David Greenwald Post author

            To finish my thought, the two are related (voter protection and riot control) and in fact the solution to the problem of the riot is to make sure that the voices of the people are heard through their vote.

        2. Keith Olsen

          The looters in Philadelphia used the police shooting as an opportunistic chance to go looting and stealing.  But you go ahead and keep making excuses for them and divert the blame to other groups when they have nothing to do with what’s actually now occurring.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            If your argument is that the looters are being opportunistic (which is the point I have made that the people looting and stealing are not related to the protesters), then you are negating the idea that they are politically motivated. You can’t have it both ways here.

        3. Keith Olsen

          To finish my thought, the two are related (voter protection and riot control) and in fact the solution to the problem of the riot is to make sure that the voices of the people are heard through their vote.

          And what happens if they don’t get their way, more rioting, more looting?

           

           

    2. Tia Will

      Keith

      I am guessing you either missed or chose to not see this part of Krasner’s statement:

      My office is working, as it always does, to hold accountable all those who cause harm, irrespective of status or position.”

      1. Keith Olsen

        Funny, but he only mentions Proud Boys and goon squads.  I don’t see any mention of for instance, the Black Panthers who actually acted on voter suppression outside of a Philadelphia voting site or the rioters and looters now creating mayhem on the Philly streets.

  2. John Hobbs

    “And what happens if they don’t get their way, more rioting, more looting?”

    And what happens when your white nationalist messiah refuses to recognize the election results?

     

  3. Tia Will

    “And what happens if they don’t get their way, more rioting, more looting?”

    And what happens if “their way” is only equal justice for all? Would you deny them that?

    1. John Hobbs

      “And what happens if “their way” is only equal justice for all? Would you deny them that?”

      Of course he would. That’s what he and Trump are all about. Justice serves none of their nefarious interests. Justice is what they fear most.

    2. Keith Olsen

      Tia, David and I were talking about voting.  So who for or what would be their vote be for the outcome you prescribe in order for the rioting and looting to stop?

  5. Keith Olsen

    Of course he would. That’s what he and Trump are all about. Justice serves none of their nefarious interests. Justice is what they fear most.

    Hello moderater, yet another pejorative comment from John Hobbs.

