Yellow Screwdriver Sends Sacramento Man to County Jail

By Kianna Anvari

SACRAMENTO – After a judge here in Sacramento County Superior Court heard evidence that a defendant assaulted a jogger with a yellow screwdriver, the judge said he was unwilling to look into rehabilitation or mental health programs.

Defendant Sterling Roe was charged with a felony under Penal Code section 245(a)(4) for using force likely to produce a great bodily injury.

Roe, appearing in-custody, pleaded no contest during his settlement conference Tuesday.

Roe, who is currently under informal probation for violating a criminal protective order, also pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors for violating CPO’s against him, for his grandfather.

The court denied Assistant Public Defender David Klemer’s request to consider rehabilitation programs instead of county jail.

Judge Steve White asked Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault if there is a mental health component to this case, to which she responded, “drugs are involved.” The two agreed that drug conditions should be added to his probation terms.

Judge White found Roe guilty on three counts, sentencing him to 180 consecutive days in county jail, five years formal probation for the felony charge, and six years informal probation for the two misdemeanor charges.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: