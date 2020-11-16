Accused Narcotics Dealer Could Face Trial on Multiple Charges After Officers Say He Ran from Them

By Danae Snell

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Stanley Ramsey—already under suspicion of drug activity—ran for it, according to the arresting officer. Along the way, he tossed a few bits of evidence away, allegedly.

Ramsey faces trial after Sacramento Sheriff deputies arrested him for narcotics transactions in three separate encounters—where in one encounter he fled from the deputies.

Defendant Ramsey appeared before Judge Gerrit W. Wood from Sacramento County Superior Court last Thursday morning for two separate cases, both involving illegal narcotics and health code and safety violations.

The defendant is currently being charged with seven counts, which include three health and safety code violations and two penal code violations involving the possession of drugs, sale of drugs, resisting arrest and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

According to Deputy Silver Paley, on May 26 he was tipped that the defendant was involved in narcotics transactions and also had a misdemeanor warrant. Paley and partner Joshua Langensiepen located Ramsey in an area “known for high criminal activity, the use of possession, sale, and use of controlled substances, as well as an area known for violent crime and gang activity.”

When the officers made contact with the defendant, he was standing in an apartment complex parking lot near a gold Jaguar, which was later identified as his vehicle.

This confrontation led to the search of the defendant’s personal belongings and five vehicles that were either owned by the defendant or associated with him.

During the first search of the gold Jaguar, Paley “located two paper bindles that were located on the dashboard of the vehicle, which both contained a small, suspected quantity of methamphetamines.”

He also “located a plastic baggie that had a substantial amount of methamphetamine”—which was later weighed to be 40.4 grams—after the defendant “admitted there was additional methamphetamines located in the center console of the vehicle.”

During this search, Deputy Paley also “found a digital scale and a box of empty packaging materials, and “two additional bags that contained black powder substance, which was consistent with heroin.”

Langensiepen testified he “located $1,062 in US currency all in small denominations. As well as two different sets of car keys that each had a substantial amount of keys attached to them. Also, a small bottle that contained a black liquid substance,” which was admitted by the defendant to be a heroin solution.

After searching four more vehicles that were also parked in the same parking lot where the officers found the defendant, Paley also discovered additional packaging materials and a loaded .22 caliber revolver firearm tucked and wrapped in a beanie in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

In another one of the vehicles Paley “located a small package containing methamphetamines, a digital scale, and an unloaded .38 caliber revolver.”

Two months after the previous encounter, Langensiepen said he was on Proactive Enforcement, which is used to “mitigate crime and be a deterrent in high crime areas.”

During his patrol in an unmarked van, Det. Langensiepen spotted defendant Ramsey and immediately approached the defendant and identified himself as law enforcement. Defendant Ramsey, who was on probation at the time, “took a stance like he was going to bolt” and ran away, with Langensiepen in pursuit.

As the chase ensued, the defendant “reached from his waistband and removed an item and threw it over a low-sitting patio fencing.” When he tossed another item, he tripped and fell, and was apprehended.

The items thrown were later identified as a green cigarette box containing “a black tar-like substance and a white crystal-like substance,” suspected to be heroin and methamphetamines. The item thrown over the patio was identified as a clear plastic baggy containing 62 grams of methamphetamine.

Assistant Public Defender Karri Iyama argued that some “individuals can possess simultaneously the quantities for their own personal use and then have a quantity they may sell,” and that the defendant was a consumer of his own goods.

However, Judge Wood found sufficient evidence to hold defendant Ramsey accountable for all of his charges. Defendant Ramsey will be back in the courtroom on Nov. 23. He is out of custody.

Danae Snell is a senior at Sacramento State majoring in Criminal Justice and is from Salinas, California.

