Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

My View: The Left’s Wake Up Call

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
(5) Comments
97 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

Earlier this week I remarked to someone that this would be absolutely fascinating if I didn’t actually give a damn about the outcome.  It is not very often in politics where you get a chance to learn lessons and probably still end up victorious—right now the Democrats and the left can do so.

I think at some point we will get a better sense for what happened this time when we have final data—I do think a lot of people got this wrong and a lot of people in the media deserve criticism for underestimating the ability of Donald Trump to turn out his base, and I think to a larger extent they underestimated just how large that base potentially is.

For Republicans I think the challenge will be how to continue to mobilize this base and how to do so in perhaps a more competent governance strategy and a less irresponsible manner.

In a way, I think Democrats and the left have a more difficult challenge of figuring out ways to reconcile their increasingly left and progressive activist base with the core of voters they have to attract in order to win elections—people in the center and center left.

Trump was such a unifying force for the left, even progressives were forced to swallow their policy preferences for a moment in order to attempt to defeat Trump.

My friend in Indiana is a good example of how fragile this might be.  He is a lifelong very conservative Republican who voted for the Democratic ticket down the line.  He did so because he saw Trump as many on the left do—as dangerous.  But, as he pointed out, next time he could go back to being Republican or, if the Democrats want to stick with the Joe Bidens of the world, he could switch and become a Democrat.  He is not going to be at home in a party led by the Nancy Pelosi’s or AOCs.

This was a point made by Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger in an interview with CNN this week.

“If we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get [expletive] torn apart in 2022,” Spanberger said bluntly. “That’s the reality.”

For her, this week was a disaster as the House Democrats lost seats that they should have gained and lost “members who shouldn’t have lost.”

She pushed back on the progressives here.

Defund the police was a loser.

She said: “The number one concern in things that people brought to me in my [district] that I barely re-won, was defunding the police. And I’ve heard from colleagues who have said ‘Oh, it’s the language of the streets. We should respect that.’ We’re in Congress. We are professionals. We are supposed to talk about things in the way where we mean what we’re talking about. If we don’t mean we should defund the police, we shouldn’t say that.”

She added, “We want to talk about funding social services, and ensuring good engagement in community policing, let’s talk about what we are for. And we need to not ever use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again. Because while people think it doesn’t matter, it does matter. And we lost good members because of it.”

Bottom line: she blasted the left for advocating policies that might be popular in blue areas, but in the swing seats, these issues were losers.

Frankly, I am not putting my thumb on the scale in that debate.  I do think that even though in California I castigated the state for not being near as liberal as some believe it to be (look at the ballot initiatives, not the Presidential race), we live in a bit of a bubble.

I actually think we can and should push for progressive policy reform, but to do so, we have to get back to organizing on the grassroots level—not at the 30,000 foot level.

Let me illustrate that point by contrasting a practice that has utterly failed versus one that has promise.

Mother Jones wrote an article this week about Democratic Senate candidates that raised eye-popping amounts of money and lost.  And in some cases lost by a lot.

Mother Jones notes: “In nine of the top 10 most-expensive Senate races, the Democratic candidate raised more than his or her Republican opponent, collecting a combined $595 million. Democrats won just three of those races.”

In fact, if you look at the top six you see the exact problem.  South Carolina—loss.  Kentucky—loss.  Maine—loss.  Iowa—loss.  Arizona looks like they will get a win, but it’s close and in Michigan it looks like they will get a win but it’s also close.

In short, dumping huge amounts of money into Senate races appears to not work.  And I think I know why—because late money goes into media, not organizing, not ground campaigns, and in an age where people are pretty much immune to advertising and many don’t watch TV live and channel surf, advertising is less effective.

You want to win—you have to get on the crowd, organize.

The new hero of the left that is emerging is Stacey Abrams.

Two years ago she came within 55,000 votes of the governor’s mansion but she has built “a well-funded network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression in the state and inspired an estimated 800,000 residents to register to vote.”

“You have to build the infrastructure to organize and motivate your base, and you have to persuade people,” said Jason Carter, a Democrat who was the party’s candidate for governor in 2014. “Stacey built that infrastructure, and Donald Trump’s presidency energized that infrastructure, and it opened up voters to persuasion who were previously not open, particularly in the suburbs.”

And so, while the Democrats failed to flip Florida and North Carolina (it appears anyway), Georgia just may go blue for the first time since 1992.

The Democrats have been competitive nationally since 1992.  In fact, they will have won seven of the last eight popular votes.  But they have lost ground everywhere else—House, Senate, State Legislatures, Governor’s offices—why?  Because for the last 50 to 60 years the Republicans have mobilized on the ground—in the churches, in local organizations, while Democrats increasingly have moved to attempt to raise big money and flood the airwaves and, as you saw this time, it does not work.

You want to push progressive causes?  Start at the local level.  Build a movement from the ground up.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “My View: The Left’s Wake Up Call”

  1. Keith Olsen

    I doubt many people voted for Joe Biden.  There’s nothing there, he’s an empty suit.  All he had to do was hide in his basement in order to limit the gaffes because the vote came down to you were either for Trump or against Trump.  Same as the Democrat primaries, there was no way Democrats could put forward Sanders because he’s a Socialist and they knew Trump would tear him up.  So Democrats were either for Bernie or against him.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      To some extent what you say is true with respect to Biden. But it overlooks his strengths that made him probably the perfect anti-Trump – he’s a moderate, he’s empathetic, he’s kind and he will at least attempt to bring people together initially. He wasn’t a lot of people’s first choice, but part of the point of my piece was to point out the difference between California progressives and swing state and swing district voters for whom Sanders would have been a non-starter and for whom Biden was a viable alternative to Trump.

    2. Ron Glick

      Absolutely why I voted for Biden in both the Primary and the General Elections. I wanted Trump out. I know people who told me they wanted Trump out but they wouldn’t vote for Bernie. I knew if Bernie was on the ballot against Trump he would get crushed.

      Biden polled best against Trump. So that was enough. I mostly tuned out the campaign as I think most of America did. The election was a referendum on Trump and the campaign went on far too long. I think most Americans made up their minds long ago.

      As for Biden hiding out I don’t blame him. Those claims against Biden by Trump didn’t fly with me because I have been doing the same as has much of senior citizen America during the pandemic.

      Empty suit no more Biden will soon be President of the United States. America will see Biden’s mettle. One of the first things I would do if I were him would be to set up a meeting with McConnell and Pelosi to see where consensus can be reached.

       

  2. John Hobbs

    Decent Americans voted against Trump. Decent Americans hate treason, racism, misogyny and mendacity. Others voted for a traitorous, lying, embezzler and murderer, a president who endorsed his sponsor Putin’s bounty on American troops by ignoring it, who allowed a quarter million of our citizens to die for his ego, who separated families forever to just boost his stock with xenophobes and neo-nazis.

    If there is a lesson here to learn, surely it is to nip such antisocial, antidemocratic movements in the bud instead of giving them a pass on hate and stupidity before we are left with no peaceful solutions or no solutions, at all.

     

  3. Bill Marshall

    Anecdotal, but I witnessed it… @ the VAC, Sat-Tues, there were a number of new registrations… part of the process is to ask if they want to choose a party affiliation… half chose Democrat… half chose NPP…

    Republicans lost a lot of folk to NPP over the last 10 years… Republicans currently are #3 in CA registrations… suspect this is happening in other states… Democrats are losing registrations to NPP [and, they are smart enough to allow NPP’s to vote in their primaries (CA)… Republicans aren’t so smart…]… but they are losing registrations more slowly…

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for