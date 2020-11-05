Record Turnout in Yolo County – 38,000 Ballots Left to Count

Woodland, CA – Total votes cast in Yolo County reached a record high – 99,576. This equates to an approximate 83% voter turnout. “Over the past 30 years, we have hovered around a 76% registered voter turnout for Presidential elections, so these numbers are historic” says Jesse Salinas, Yolo County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. “Staff has been busy processing the very high volume of Election Day Vote-by-Mail submittals that were returned via Ballot Drop Box and the Voter Assistance Centers in order to report accurate election results as soon as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience while we work diligently to ensure every eligible vote is counted.”

As of Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., the grand total of ballots remaining to be processed is 37,988 ballots. A detailed breakdown of the ballots remaining to be processed is provided below:

Vote-by-Mail Ballots (Includes ballots forwarded from other counties)

35,684

Provisional Ballots

222

Conditional Voter Registration Provisional Ballots

1,518

Other (Includes unprocessed ballots that require further review or are damaged and need to be remade)

384

Total Ballots

37,988

