We have raised $3865 So Far – #GIVING TUESDAY – DONATE TO THE VANGUARD – DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLED

Hey all –

Today is #GivingTuesday. That means that today, your tax deductible donations will be doubled. That’s right – doubled.

That’s right – if you donate $25 it becomes $50 and $50 becomes $100 and $500 becomes $1000.

This year has been an amazing year for the Vanguard (albeit a tough one for our nation). But we have been able to expand to new heights. However, in order to continue at this level, we have to have the funds to pay the bills. We did well in the past year, but now those funds are starting to run low.

But look at what we have done:

Expanded court watch to include 50 to 70 interns from across the state covering at least four different counties

Created the Vanguard at UC Davis publication run by UC Davis students, an all-female editorial board and 30 writers

5 to 7 local articles each day, plus up to 15 to 17 total articles including Court Watch

Exclusive coverage of CDCR-COVID with an impressive investigative piece about to drop today

National Criminal Justice podcast talking to some of the top people in the criminal justice reform movement including DA Chesa Boudin, Larry Krasner, and Public Defenders Tracie Olson (Yolo) and Mano Raju (SF)

Can we continue our growth trajectory into 2021? That will depend on you.

Help us now and have your contributions doubled.

To donate: click here. All contributions are tax deductible. The People’s Vanguard of Davis, INC – EIN – 46-3013126