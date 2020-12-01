Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

We have raised $3865 So Far – #GIVING TUESDAY – DONATE TO THE VANGUARD – DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLED

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
67 Views
Share:

Hey all –

Today is #GivingTuesday.  That means that today, your tax deductible donations will be doubled.  That’s right – doubled.

That’s right – if you donate $25 it becomes $50 and $50 becomes $100 and $500 becomes $1000.
This year has been an amazing year for the Vanguard (albeit a tough one for our nation).  But we have been able to expand to new heights.  However, in order to continue at this level, we have to have the funds to pay the bills.  We did well in the past year, but now those funds are starting to run low.
But look at what we have done:
  • Expanded court watch to include 50 to 70 interns from across the state covering at least four different counties
  • Created the Vanguard at UC Davis publication run by UC Davis students, an all-female editorial board and 30 writers
  • 5 to 7 local articles each day, plus up to 15 to 17 total articles including Court Watch
  • Exclusive coverage of CDCR-COVID with an impressive investigative piece about to drop today
  • National Criminal Justice podcast talking to some of the top people in the criminal justice reform movement including DA Chesa Boudin, Larry Krasner, and Public Defenders Tracie Olson (Yolo) and Mano Raju (SF)
Can we continue our growth trajectory into 2021?  That will depend on you.
Help us now and have your contributions doubled.
To donate: click here.  All contributions are tax deductible.  The People’s Vanguard of Davis, INC – EIN – 46-3013126
Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for