Man Pleads No Contest to Domestic Battery, 2 Other Counts Dropped

By Kianna Anvari

SACRAMENTO — After facing three misdemeanor counts involving domestic abuse—including repeatedly punching the alleged victim in the face with full force—a Sacramento man was sentenced last week to 45 days after pleading no contest to one of the counts, domestic battery.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Renard Shepard in early December had refused to release Phillip Leroy White on his own recognizance (without bail), despite pleas by White’s Assistant Public Defender Joe Cress.

Cress told the court that White didn’t have a significant criminal record, and was able to stay at a motel, away from his wife, during the court case. White works for DoorDash full-time and earns $1,000 a week.

However, Cress said that White admitted to punching his wife and throwing a cup of coffee at her Nov. 25.

DDA Renishta Lal had objected to the OR request and asked that the bail remain as set. She argued that the victim has requested a no contact order because White has a “serious alcohol problem.”

DDA Lal said she had received an email statement from the victim, who wrote that she is afraid of the defendant.

Along with the thrown coffee, the victim claimed to have been punched in the face by the defendant at least 20 to 30 times full force. Lal said that the victim did not have redness or swelling, just a scratch on the forearm.

White was sentenced 45 days in jail which he can do on Sheriff’s Work Project, and three years of formal probation. He must attend a Batterer’s Treatment Program, and report back to court by June 11, 2021.

Kianna Anvari will earn a Master’s in Public Administration from San Diego State University in May 2021. She is from San Diego.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

