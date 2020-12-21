Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Monday Morning Thoughts: Economic Development Plan Took Too Long

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development, Opinion
(8) Comments
78 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

During the election for DISC (Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus) this past November, the opposition rolled out the same line they usually roll out—the process was rushed.  But a lot of people like me saw the exact opposite problem—it took way too long.

The city needed to have had this vote way back in 2014—not in the 2020 as it occurred.

In 2010, as the city was mired in the middle of the Great Recession, DSIDE came together consisting of local entrepreneurs, local government leaders and others.

As William Alger and Rochelle Swanson wrote in May 2011, “A group of community folks believe there exists significant opportunities to invigorate our local economy, and the size of that group is growing. A year ago, a small group of civic-minded people launched the kernel of the idea that would grow into the organization DSIDE (Designing a Sustainable & Innovative Davis Economy).”

Out of that effort emerged things like the Innovation Park Task Force, and the Studio 30 report—which formed the basis for the peripheral innovation center that finally came to the voters in 2020, eight years after the idea emerged in the report as the culmination of Dispersed Economic Development Strategy.

But think about what came and went in the time between these ideas and the ballot: the Innovation Park Task Force, Studio 30, Davis Roots, and Jump Start Davis.  All of these brought together local leaders, business people, start ups, entrepreneurs—and all of them eventually faded, beaten down over time.

And so by the time DISC came to the voters, most of the people who had been involved from 2010 to 2015 were long gone or moved on to other endeavors.

When Ramos and company brought the Innovation Park concept back in 2019, no one had any idea what 2020 would bring—the upheaval, the shutdown of public life, the pandemic, etc.  Under normal conditions would local business leaders, entrepreneurs and the start up community have become reengaged in the process like they were in 2014 and 2015?  I don’t know.

The future at this point is pretty unclear.  Will the pandemic bring about transformational change to the business community?  Will we see a society less apt to commute and more apt to work remotely?  Probably.  I think a lot of people in business realized that we have tremendous capacity to better leverage technology, which could have huge consequences down the road for how we situate our work spaces.

At the same time, Davis remains an enigma—the home of a world class university, probably an emerging academic power in the 21st century, but it is trapped in a mindset that limits its ability to capture its potential.  A community that remains relatively closely divided among competing visions.

The question is how things move forward at this point.  One option is that, like Nishi in 2016, DISC simply comes back in two years.  Or perhaps it is better suited to come back in four years, makes some tweaks, hopes that the environment is more conducive to passage and recognizes that, despite a lot going against it, it was a relatively close vote.

But there is another possible way forward.  We attempt to recapture the spirit of 2010.  We go back to the drawing board and recognize that the dispersed innovation model did not work.  Gone is Nishi.  Gone is the potential of the Davis Innovation Center site.  And the voters rejected at least the first round of the Mace location.

On the other hand, we have things we did not have in 2010.  Mori Seiki and its prowess.  HM Clause and their partnership with the university.  URP and its commitment to densify and expand.  Sierra Energy remains a potential spot.

Our analysis of available spots in town shows that the city is lacking, especially in medium to large sites for economic development.  The Downtown Plan might generate more office space, but will not accommodate the need for multi-acre, large facilities.

Going back to the drawing board, creating a more community-oriented plan is not a bad idea.  The Studio 30 report is dated now.  Ten years ago, Davis would have been on the leading edge of economic development in the Sacramento Valley region—now we see Aggie Square, facilities in neighboring cities, expansions in Vacaville.  The playing field has changed.

But Davis still has huge advantages over all of them—the proximity of UC Davis, the ready supply of high-tech, STEM-educated labor.

What we need now is a new vision, a new energy, to engage the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in a vision for the future.

My recommendation to the city would be to recreate the Business and Economic Development Commission, and create a new community-based task force—that brings together leaders from tech industry, business community, university, city, and the broader community to create a new vision to move forward that can gain community and eventually voter approval.

If anything, the times will be even more challenging over the next five years—all the more reason to start planning for that future now.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

8 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Economic Development Plan Took Too Long”

  1. Keith Olsen

    I believe Davis would be building out an innovation park today if they had just stuck to the original plan, a business park only with no housing or in other words the original MRIC.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Which doesn’t make much sense given that you were complaining about traffic. Regardless, I suspect that’s not true of most people – the proximity vote suggests traffic was the overwhelming factor – traffic would have been far worse without housing there. I mean, we have a housing crisis and people are going to vote against it because it has housing? That makes no sense.

          1. Don Shor

            The question for me isn’t “should the DISC site be developed,” but rather “*how* should the DISC site be developed.”  As originally envisioned by early MRIC concepts it was to be all commercial/industrial.  I supported that, as the property seems ideally suited to those uses owing to its proximity to major highway and fiber infrastructure.  But in my view the DISC proposal is more about housing than commercial, which is a waste of the site and the reason I voted no.

            — Jim Frame

        2. Keith Olsen

          Back then Mace traffic wasn’t as bad as it got the last few years, I don’t believe it would’ve been as big an issue as it was for DISC.

          traffic would have been far worse without housing there.

          You don’t know that, you don’t know how many of the DISC work force would’ve lived there.  Housing possibly could’ve made it worse with many more people living there and working elsewhere, plus all their daily trips to the store, restaurants, etc.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “You don’t know that”

            In the sense that we only have projections that is true.

  2. Ron Glick

    “What we need now is a new vision, a new energy, to engage the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in a vision for the future.”

    What did Einstein say about insanity?

    Let’s reinvent the wheel and have more of the same. Then take another run at a Measure D vote. Good luck with that.

    By the way, you left out 391, the project that was the biggest bang for the city’s buck.

    One thing you have never addressed is the impact of the Ramos brand. There are lots of old people who aren’t over Mace Ranch and won’t vote for a Ramos project. The irony here is that their biggest allies live in Mace Ranch. People who closed the gate once they got in joining in alliance with people who wanted the gate closed before the Mace Ranch people got in.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for