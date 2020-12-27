Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Student Opinion: Biden’s New Pick ‘The Deficit Hawk’ Draws Outrage from His Progressive Allies

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
(15) Comments
96 Views
Share:

By Liam Benedict 

As more Republicans among the Trump administration abandon his flailing attempts at undoing the results of this year’s election, President-elect Joe Biden has been able to continue building his cabinet––filling out the necessary positions within the highest levels of government. 

So far, the Biden administration is looking promising, with a diverse group of experienced experts filling out the now vacant positions. However, there has been the occasional disappointment here and there: The most recent being the appointment of Bruce Reed. 

Given his history as a Deficit Hawk, Biden tapping Reed for the deputy chief of staff position has drawn fire from the progressive left. Even though it may look like a bad omen, fighting to break out so early, many people see it as a positive sign. If we want things to get any better, then progressive politicians must pressure the new President-elect whenever he starts to stumble.

Biden’s appointee Bruce Reed has a long history of work in the government, specifically alongside the President-elect, dating back to the early 1990s. Since then, Biden was still a senator, while Reed worked in the White House as an assistant to the current president for domestic policy. Unfortunately, Reed’s long history of government work is not one to be particularly proud of. 

To start, he worked closely with Biden on the now-infamous “Crime Bill,” one of the more shameful parts of the president-elect’s history. 

He would go on to become chief of staff under the Obama administration until 2013. During that time, he worked on the Bowles-Simpson Commission, a bipartisan task force organized under former President Barack Obama to deal with the great increase in national debt brought about by the recession. 

The plans suggested by this commission did not have the American people’s best interests in mind. As The Independent reported: “The group recommended increasing the federal gas tax by 15 cents, raising the retirement age to 69 by 2075, cutting 200,000 federal jobs, and reforming – making cuts – to Social Security and Medicaid, among other suggestions.” 

It is also worth noting that Reed previously ran a think tank where one author argued for partial privatization of Social Security. This same think tank also published a column promoting Iraq’s invasion, again showing a history of bad judgment on Reed’s part. 

When you examine Reed’s record, the danger surrounding his return to the White House is clear. In the time of COVID-19, having a deficit hawk back in power could be disastrous for future relief efforts.

Not to mention that both Biden and Harris have both promised that they would protect and expand Social Security, making Reed’s appointment look surprisingly counterintuitive. Luckily, his appointment is facing some staunch opposition from progressive members of congress. 

A petition from the progressive group, Justice Democrats, has been making rounds over the internet, calling for Biden to reverse his decision. The Petition accurately sums up the danger of his appointment stating: “Putting someone in the administration who will prioritize paying down the deficit ahead of all other concerns in charge is a recipe for cutting our earned benefits and turning the COVID recession into a depression.” 

This petition has already received 35,000 signatures and has the backing of several important politicians, including the influential group of progressive congresswomen known as “The Squad.” The newly elected representatives Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cory Bush (D-Mo) have also thrown their support behind the petition. 

Some people may view this turn of events as negative, saying that infighting has already broken out among the Democratic Party. Despite that, I consider what’s happening as a positive event. 

The progressives rallied behind Biden in the 2020 election after Bernie Sanders dropped out––helping him win. However, just because they helped him win doesn’t mean that they accept Biden and his policies exactly as they are. 

It is their duty, along with the rest of the American people, to pressure Biden when we disagree with his actions. This is the danger that we faced with Trump as his political allies, who weren’t fired, were yes men. To see that Biden’s allies are willing to criticize him gives me hope for the future. 

And for those that see the same dangers in Bruce Reed that I do, I’d encourage you to sign the petition here. 

Liam Benedict is a first year English major from the small town of Galt, California. He is a writer and is planning on becoming a lawyer in the future.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

15 thoughts on “Student Opinion: Biden’s New Pick ‘The Deficit Hawk’ Draws Outrage from His Progressive Allies”

  1. Keith Olsen

    This petition has already received 35,000 signatures and has the backing of several important politicians, including the influential group of progressive congresswomen known as “The Squad.” 

    LOL, just LOL

     This same think tank also published a column promoting Iraq’s invasion, again showing a history of bad judgment on Reed’s part. 

    Joe Biden also was for the 2003 Iraq invasion.

     

     

     

  2. Alan Miller

    Thought this is what the phrase meant, but had to Google to make sure:

    Deficit Hawk is a political slang term for people who place great emphasis on keeping government budgets under control.

    On what planet is keeping government budgets under control a bad thing?

    Oh yeah, Planet Unlimitedfreemoney, which is just beyond Uranus.

    1. Keith Olsen

      It used to be that Republicans would run on a platform of fiscal responsibility, but under both Bush and Trump that is no longer the case.  Democrats have almost always been free spenders.  There will be a huge financial reckoning coming someday, it won’t be pretty.

      Bruce Reed sounds like one of Biden’s better picks.

      1. Alan Miller

        There will be a huge financial reckoning coming someday, it won’t be pretty.

        Nah, you got it wrong KO, you just turn the money press up to “11” . . . . . . and if you can print enough money, everyone will be rich!

        Bruce Reed sounds like one of Biden’s better picks.

        I don’t think it’s the intent of the DV to promote reasonable candidates by slamming them as not receiving the progressive stamp of approval 😐  —> but FYI, UR

        2. Bill Marshall

          Keith O… you speak much truth (even a stopped clock is right twice a day)…

          I foresee that minimum wages will go up 30%… other wages, 2.5%… annual inflation by creating ‘fiat money’, low GDP, at about 15%… maybe two, three years out… not a pretty sight…

          Please note that a Republican (?) president [conservative or opportunistic?], ‘conservative’ Republican Senate, set up the dominoes… they did not support taking SS taxes from highly paid folk… they supported tax changes that supported the well-off and screwed the middle class… the middle class will be screwed by inflation, as will lower middle class and poor…

        3. Don Shor

          I’m not sure who is genuinely worried about inflation.

          “The Survey of Professional Forecasters was first published in 1968. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia took over publishing the survey in 1990. The latest results of the survey for inflation expectations are shown below.”

          How is their track record?

          source: https://moneyandmarkets.com/us-inflation-forecasts/

           

          I would say there are a lot of more pressing concerns than inflation right now.

        4. Alan Miller

          DS, you put up a chart that ends in 2010.  The top one I don’t know what it says.

          A couple of trillion dollar giveaways and a near shutdown of much of the economy may be a reason for concern about inflation.

  3. Don Shor

    Deputy chief of staff doesn’t make policy. The two individuals Biden has named for those positions have long experience in Washington and know how to work with legislators. I suggest progressives might want to choose their battles more carefully, and avoid unsubstantiated hyperbole like “will prioritize paying down the deficit ahead of all other concerns.”

    It is clear that deficit reduction is not among the top priorities of the incoming Biden administration. So Bruce Reed’s past efforts on that are not really relevant. This is a position where the president wants someone he can trust and who can be effective in implementing Biden’s policy goals.

  4. Ron Oertel

    I think that’s where we’re headed.  Unfortunately a loaf of bread will cost $58

    On the other hand, the deficits that California cities (and the state itself) are facing will look like “pocket change”, at some point. 

    A win-win? 😉

    Hey, is Alan entertaining any guesses, regarding what will happen with Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks?

      1. Ron Oertel

        I was hoping, though this one seems much more difficult to predict than the other issue (that no one would take you up on).

        Seems likely to be resolved quickly, one way-or-another.

         

        2. Ron Oertel

          Well, you can lose 40 more of those, if this goes through.  And still have the same amount of money that you have now.  😉

          It just won’t be “worth” as much.

  5. Alan Miller

    In the time of COVID-19, having a deficit hawk back in power could be disastrous for future relief efforts.

    i.e., less free money.

    “Putting someone in the administration who will prioritize paying down the deficit ahead of all other concerns in charge is a recipe for cutting our earned benefits and turning the COVID recession into a depression.”

    Earned benefits?  Free money.

    Perhaps, he’d figure a way to give more to those who need it instead of just giving out free money to all.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for