McConnell Declines Immediate Senate Trial, Will Start During Normal Session

By Samantha Swank

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell released a statement last Wednesday explaining why he declined to call an emergency session for the impending impeachment trial.

He stated, “The House of Representatives has voted to impeach the President. The Senate process will now begin at our first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House.

“Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week. The Senate has held three presidential impeachment trials. They have lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days respectively.

“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact. The President-elect himself stated last week that his inauguration on January 20 is the ‘quickest’ path for any change in the occupant of the presidency.

“In light of this reality, I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration. I am grateful to the offices and institutions within the Capitol that are working around the clock, alongside federal and local law enforcement, to prepare for a safe and successful inauguration at the Capitol next Wednesday.”

Though this isn’t the first impeachment trial to be held in the Senate, it is the first to proceed following the defendant’s presidential term. The charges include incitement of the mob that breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, acts of violence and vandalism and ultimately the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

The riot occurred immediately following a rally held by President Trump. In the rally, he made statements such as, “We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about….we will stop the steal,” “[A]fter this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you…. Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness” and “you will have an illegitimate president. That is what you will have, and we can’t let that happen.”

Some rioters have even cited Trump’s speech as at least one of the motivations for participating in the mob.

The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump in a 232-197 vote after Vice President, Mike Pence declined to invoke the 25th Amendment, and consequently remove President Trump from office, despite pressure from the House.

Senator McConnell, who was recently re-elected to his seventh term as a Kentucky Senator, has remained loyal to Trump since his term began. McConnell also convinced most Republican senators to acquit the President of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during Trump’s first impeachment trial last year, when only Senator Mitt Romney voted to convict alongside Democrats.

This past October—mere weeks from the 2020 election— McConnell pushed for the speedy nomination and confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, following Justice Ginsburg’s death in September, despite refusing to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland a full nine months before the 2016 election.

Most recently, McConnell refrained from congratulating President-elect Joseph Biden on his victory for several weeks, meanwhile validating attempts to pursue erroneous claims of voter fraud.

Even though the trial has yet to commence as the Senate waits for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to deliver the articles, McConnell’s indecisiveness on what he will vote in this trial signals that a conviction may indeed be possible this time around. Several other Republican Senators have expressed openness to it, including Senators Susan Collins and Bob Sasse.

The Constitution does not state that a Senate impeachment trial can only be conducted during a president’s term. Given that consequences of impeachment include not only “removal from Office” but also “disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States,” a conviction—even after leaving office—could effectively bar President Trump from later pursuing a second term, an idea with which he has previously toyed. It could also deny him annual compensation, office staff and other benefits afforded by the 1958 Former Presidents Act, should a senatorial simple majority vote to disqualify him from future office.