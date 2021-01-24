Breaking News
Student Opinion: Migrants’ Search For Refuge In Absence of Hope

in: Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
(20) Comments
Image: Migrant Caravan: Thousands Move Into Guatemala, Hoping To Reach U.S., NPR.org

By Tara Abraham

In the weeks leading up to president Joe Biden’s inauguration, thousands of Hondurans, in a desperate plea to escape their poverty-stricken, violence-ridden and hurricane tormented country, attempted to make their way through Guatemalan and Mexican borders in the hopes of a better life in America.

In his presidential campaign trail, former President-elect Biden proclaimed that the United States and Central America are “bound together not just by proximity, but by our shared history and values, and the deeply rooted connections of family and friends that inextricably link our futures.” The previous administration blatantly disregarded these shared values while dehumanizing the migrants in a political ploy to garner supporters.

While the United States cannot afford to take in the thousands of migrants, especially not during a pandemic, I firmly believe the United States must help tackle the root causes that make the migrants want to flee their countries.

It is not a coincidence that thousands of migrants are making their way to the United States at the beginning of the Biden administration. People who embark on a perilous journey to America feel that they don’t choose to make the dangerous trek across borders. 

With a new president, migrants assume that they can be granted asylum within the first few weeks of the Biden presidency. Yet, in an NBC news report, a senior Biden transition official stresses that “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.”  

There is a history of caravans attempting to cross the U.S. border, but hopefully, the Biden administration will break this cycle by providing the much-needed support. In a country deprived of all signs of hope, people will stop at nothing till they can find refuge. The caravans will keep on coming, but the U.S. and Central America’s combined efforts to improve these countries’ conditions could result in people staying within their own countries.

Ana Murila, one of the migrants in the recent caravan, claims, “…there are no opportunities; we are leaving because we don’t want to suffer further.” Murila joined the caravan with her children after the back to back hurricanes badly affected Honduras. 

As noted by Claudio Escalon and Maria Verza in an AP article, “The hurricanes’ destruction comes on top of the economic paralysis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the persistent violence and lack of jobs that have driven families north from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador in great numbers during recent years.” It is disheartening to think about what many migrants go through and the continual sacrifices they make to support their families. 

Many Americans may disagree with providing aid to Central America when we have poverty within our own country. 

But to this, I must ask whether anyone considered how much it costs to fund the border wall in Trump’s attempt to crack down on illegal immigration. According to a BBC article, the Trump administration spent a whopping 15 billion dollars building a wall across the Mexican and U.S. border. The United States should have used the insane amount of money spent on the wall towards improving Central America. 

Suppose the Biden administration holds on to the promises made in the campaign trail. As described on Biden’s campaign page, they will overturn many of the Trump administration policies and commit a $4 billion regional strategy to tackle the root causes that led to the migration. This strategy would take on regional security challenges, the corruption infested governments and prioritize poverty and economic improvement. 

The money and resources allocated to bettering Central America may also benefit the United States as it bolsters its security and creates new economic opportunities for U.S. businesses.

While it’s easy to dismiss the people in the caravans as a problem, we must recognize that no human life is disposable. Every person deserves the right to safety, stability and the ability to thrive. I hope that President Biden can overcome the humanitarian crises in Central America; we will all be better for it.  

“The challenges ahead are formidable. But if the political will exists, there is no reason Central America cannot become the next great success story of the Western Hemisphere.”

    Then-Vice President Joe Biden

Tara Abraham is a third-year transfer student pursuing a Communications major at UC Davis. She was born and raised in the Sacramento area.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

20 thoughts on “Student Opinion: Migrants’ Search For Refuge In Absence of Hope”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Suppose the Biden administration holds on to the promises made in the campaign trail. As described on Biden’s campaign page, they will overturn many of the Trump administration policies and commit a $4 billion regional strategy to tackle the root causes that led to the migration.

    There’s no evidence that this would work.

    What would work is to take a “pathway to citizenship” for those arriving illegally off the table.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Don’t know what that means.

        But I do know that people will continue arriving (and enduring dangerous conditions along the way), if they think that there’s a benefit for them. Leading to situations where they can be taken advantage of, etc.

        Not to mention the lack of “fairness”, for those who can’t just walk into the country illegally.

        As far as sending money to other countries, that’s no guarantee that things will get “better” for those who would migrate.  Depends upon “who” gets the money, for example.

          1. David Greenwald

            The St. Louis was a ship carrying Jewish refugees from Germany that was preventing from docking in the the US in 1939 because of immigration restrictions. They are forced to return to Europe. 600 of the 937 passengers who ended up deported and killed in concentration camps.

        3. Ron Oertel

          I think I did hear about that, didn’t know it’s name.

          There’s people dying all over the world in wars, etc.  Some of which our country has participated in.  (Not even sure what the current status of that is.)

          Somalia comes to mind, as a country in crisis.

          Encouraging mass migration from countries at war (or in crisis) is not going to prevent wars and crises.

        4. Tara Abraham14

          The purpose of my article was to emphasize the point that if the United States provided aid (not just monetary)  to the Central American countries to improve their conditions, then it could prevent migrants from making the dangerous trek to U.S.

        5. Ron Oertel

          For that matter, one can probably ask how many “innocent” Germans, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Iraqi, or Afghanistan people, etc., have died in wars in which our country was involved with.

          One might even ask if soldiers themselves are generally “innocent”, in a broader sense.

      2. John Hobbs

        Wait for it…

        Someone is typing “recto ad Hitlerium” and will cowardly call out “Godwin’s Law.”

        Mike Godwin should be ashamed he ever gave such a toy to the feeble minded and lazy.

  3. Ron Oertel

    he purpose of my article was to emphasize the point that if the United States provided aid (not just monetary)  to the Central American countries to improve their conditions, then it could prevent migrants from making the dangerous trek to U.S.

    The purpose of my response was to point out that this is not necessarily true, e.g., for the type reasons I already outlined.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Sounds like you’re a fan of the carpet-bombing of Germany and Japan (not to mention what occurred at Hiroshima and Nagasaki).

      How do you feel about the Vietnamese, as another example?  And the photo of that girl running down the road with her clothes burned off from napalm, for example?

      We can probably discuss a LOT more than this, both purposeful and accidental.

      As you say/cite, “haters gonna hate”.

        1. Ron Oertel

          In general, you can trace how conversations evolve (sometimes off-topic) by reviewing the thread of comments, themselves (and what commenters are apparently responding to).  There are now 16 total here, so it shouldn’t be a difficult job.

          One might ask what Ron G’s comment (regarding “hate”) has to do with the subject, as well. Or, what Hobb’s comment has to do with this.

          But as they say, it’s not my blog.

        2. Ron Oertel

          But getting back to your example (the St. Louis), I don’t know if there’s a practical way to provide temporary status to those actually under attack (and able to walk into the country). I would think that it’s a possibility. Not sure if any other countries “along the way” do so, as well.

          Countries don’t generally remain unstable forever, though it can last a long time.

          That’s different than providing a pathway to citizenship or other perceived benefits (which would likely continue to cause illegal migration for those seeking a better life).

          If I had to guess which group consists of the vast majority of illegal immigrants over the past decades, it would (by far) be the latter (those seeking a better life). Some, no doubt, believe that this should be allowed as well (without actually acknowledging it).

          1. Don Shor

            I don’t know if there’s a practical way to provide temporary status to those actually under attack (and able to walk into the country). I would think that it’s a possibility.

            Yes. It’s called ‘asylum’.

        3. Ron Oertel

          I wonder how it would have “worked out” for the passengers on the St. Louis if the U.S. sent money to Germany at that time, in hopes of making it better for them.

          My guess is, “not very well”.

  5. Keith Olsen

    A question for everyone.  We can’t even house everyone we have here now, including our own vets.  What is the plan to house and feed the many hundreds of thousands to millions of migrants and refugees that the Biden administration is now openly inviting into our country?

Leave a Reply

