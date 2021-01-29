UC Davis Global Learning Hub Holds Workshop Helping Students’ Global Careers

By Diana Zhu

DAVIS – On Wednesday afternoon, the UC Davis Global Learning Hub held an interactive workshop titled LinkedIn: Maximizing Your Global Career Search, as a part of their LinkedIn workshop in their ongoing Global Career Development Series.

The UC Davis Global Career Development Series is hosted with the purpose of providing all students with additional global professional development resources and opportunities, featuring workshops, info sessions, panels and webinars with a particular focus on global career development. Events are open to all.

Building a compelling profile, understanding the site navigation and creating a presence on LinkedIn are important skills for students to have in their arsenal for advancing one’s career and connecting to professional opportunities.

Presenting the second part of his workshop was Ellison Weeks, LinkedIn Enterprise Customer Success Manager, who first introduced himself and referenced to the recording of the first part of his workshop back in October, “Build Your Global Professional Brand Through LinkedIn.”

The workshop was hosted and moderated by Paula Levitt, Assistant Director at Global Experimental Learning at the UC Davis Global Learning Hub’s Global Affairs.

There were around 20 guests in attendance.

In this interactive workshop, Weeks went over instructions, tips and tricks to use LinkedIn’s robust job search tools, effectively engage with one’s network through compelling outreach and follow-up, grow one’s network with professionals across the globe and improve one’s interview skills to maximize one’s presence on the platform.

Weeks emphasized the importance of LinkedIn by dropping this quick fact: “Nine out of ten employers are using LinkedIn at some point during the hiring process. So, whether that’s to find talented people applying or to vet talent, you can look at them and just kind of get a sense of who you are as a professional – what’s your professional persona.”

Weeks continued, “The vast majority of employers small and large are turning to LinkedIn to identify and source talent. So, that’s something that you also keep in mind as you’re going about your job search.”

Throughout the workshop, students asked questions relating to how to communicate with professionals, how to go about

asking for references and how to effectively use their profiles internationally.

One student asked about how complete or competitive the job searches are on LinkedIn and Weeks responded, “We don’t pull from Indeed, Glassdoor or those platforms, but from what I’ve seen from our data, it shows that we have the largest database for job postings. So, what is likely to be the case, let’s say I’m looking for an intern, my company lists the job on my company’s website, and I may also post on Indeed. So, I’m going to put it in a few different places. I don’t necessarily think that companies only post on LinkedIn. Most of them definitely have a posting on LinkedIn plus on another site.”

Informative and clear, Weeks provided a wonderful introduction to navigate LinkedIn.

Those interested in a full recording of this workshop can visit the Global Career Development Series’ webpage.

Diana Zhu is a fourth-year transfer student from Rancho Cucamonga, CA. She is majoring in Chinese and minoring in Professional Writing.

