COVID-19 Cases Double at Sacramento’s Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1 & 2: San Francisco County Jails, Page 3 & 4: Santa Rita Jail, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, Page 7 & 8: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

As of Jan. 31, there are currently 35 active COVID-19 cases in custody – 30 are asymptomatic while 5 are symptomatic. However, minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than ACSO reports. Of 14 quarantined housing pods quarantined, 11 are undergoing serial testing and 3 are being used for housing dark red patients.

ACSO reports 8 current positive staff/contractor cases. Two cases have recovered. There have been a total of 104 such cases, of which 96 have now recovered.

SRJ’s population is currently 2150 people, showing an increase of four people since Jan. 30.

8006 tests have been conducted to date – showing an increase of one test since Jan. 30. ACSO reports 127 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has further dropped by nine percent. 19 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to Jan. 25. In the past week, 10 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ has 179 orange patients– patients who are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan .

SRJ has 8 red patients – showing a decrease of three people since Jan. 30. They have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has 35 dark red patients – showing no change since Jan. 30. They have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A, HU8C, or HU34) when cleared by medical.

HU 4 D has been quarantined due to a patient presenting symptoms on Jan. 31. It is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14 unless the index case tests negative. (This housing pod was last quarantined on Jan. 15.)

HU 34 D, E, and F remain quarantined until Feb. 10 due to “close contact with positive COVID-19 case.” (These housing pods were last quarantined on Jan. 23.)

While HU 25 A, B, and C were used for dark red patients due to “expanded COVID-19 results,” they are now “regular orange HU.”

While HU 3 A & B were used for dark red patients due to “expanded COVID-19 results,” HU 3 A was cleared but HU 3 B is still being used for dark red patients.

While HU 25 D & E remain quarantined due to “possible contact” with another positive COVID-19 case, the index case came back positive. They are undergoing serial testing with no release date available.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Jan. 28, there are 4 active cases in custody and 14 individuals have recovered while in custody.

There are 185 persons in quarantine, of which 75 are in medical isolation. Since Jan. 28, the quarantine and medical isolation populations decreased by 30 and increased by 37 individuals respectively.

Overall, there have been 8,580 total bookings since April, an increase of 25 persons since Jan. 27. 10,983 cumulative tests have been administered thus far.

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office has released the majority of confirmed positive cases — 106 positive cases were released while active. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided SF jails in keeping their active cases under strict control unlike other counties in California.

As of Jan. 28, the incarcerated population is 773 people, a decrease in 6 persons since the last report. The population has stayed below 800 people since mid-November, barring few weeks in January.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of Jan. 28, there are 1,219 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system.

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 34 active cases were reported in the Main Jail and 236 cases in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC). 14 percent of the jail population was tested during this period.

In the week of Jan. 13, the Main Jail reported 192 active cases and RCCC reported 114– indicating an 82 percent decrease and a 107 percent increase respectively.

The decrease at the Main Jail is after a massive spike in the first week of Jan, when cases increased by about 550 percent.

RCCC continuously reported no cases for 8 months, until New Years Eve when it reported 58. By Jan. 6 cases reached 159, almost tripling.

Total population of both jails is 3,211 people– a decrease of 6 since last week.

454 new tests were administered within between Jan. 20 to Jan. 27. The Sheriff’s Office does not report testing counts for the Main Jail and RCCC separately.

There was no data provided this week on the number of active cases released from custody or the number of resolved cases.

There is 1 active case in custody in the Youth Detention Facility, as of Jan. 23. This is the same count as last week.

12 youth were tested during the week of Jan. 16. In comparison, 17 youth were tested the previous week.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. Santa Clara County – Highlights

(NOTE: No data update has been provided since Jan. 18)

As of Jan. 18, there are 107 active cases in custody.

Cases have been rising since early December. It went from double digits to 100+ by the first week of January. Active cases have risen by nearly 650 percent since Dec. 31, when there were only 17 cases in custody. The highest case count so far was 127 on Jan. 11.

The jail population is currently at 2261 people – an increase of 26 people since Jan. 17. This is also the highest population count since the beginning of the month. In late December and early January, the population count saw a dip as it went down to the 2100s. However, for the past few weeks, it has gone up to the 2200s again.

Last week, 535 tests were administered between Monday and Thursday resulting in 42 positive results. In total, 16,281 tests have been completed since the pandemic emerged.

There are 536 cumulative cases. 54 new cases have been reported since Jan. 14.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on booking statistics: https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiNmJhNmM4NDYtNWUxZi00N2FiLWIxNWItMTA3ZDc2MzY4OWEyIiwidCI6IjIyZDVjMmNmLWNlM2UtNDQzZC05YTdmLWRmY2MwMjMxZjczZiJ9

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Tiffany Devlin, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Angela Khov & Aparna Komarla

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)