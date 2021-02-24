Domestic Violence Victim Claims to Reconcile, but Judge Still Issues Protective Order on Defendant

By Avalon Amaral

MARTINEZ, CA – Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Brown here was delicate and thorough as he assessed the safety and well-being of a victim who had just recently been allegedly assaulted by her partner, defendant Ignacio Alemanzaro.

Alemanzaro was three months into a previous probation for a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) conviction before the current physical altercation with his romantic partner.

While away from their shared home, Alemanzaro allegedly became aggravated when his partner did not answer her cell phone.

Once he arrived home he became increasingly violent, according to the police report, which noted Alemanzaro placed a pillow over his partner’s face, and began to strike the pillow multiple times. It wasn’t until she promised that she would not contact the police that she was allowed to leave.

However, police were contacted and attempted to provide medical assistance to the victim, which she then refused. After the event, with police still on scene, Alemanzaro and his partner began to reconcile.

Judge Brown presented the victim all of her options and explained “there are different levels of protections I can order…in addition to a number of other orders that I would make such as that he not harass you, or hit you, or threaten you, or destroy your property, or disturb your peace. I can tell you right now that last part…I am going to make that order. So there’s no question in my mind about that part of it.”

When the victim was given a chance to speak she stated that they both have problems to work on and they have begun couples counseling to work toward a healthy relationship. Despite this assurance, Judge Brown then asked if she has a safety plan for herself in case Alemanzaro becomes aggressive again. She replied that if another altercation occurred they would go their separate ways.

Judge Brown considered the victim’s situation and emotions. He asked her if she will feel safe if he allows Alemanzaro to continue contact with her, to which she agreed that she would. He then asked if they are currently living together, to which again she replied “yes.”

Judge Brown concluded that Alemanzaro will be served with a criminal protective order for three years. In this order Judge Brown recites an extensive amount of threatening interactions that Alemanzaro must avoid, one of those being he cannot disturb her peace.

Brown continued to add that no firearms are allowed by Alemanzaro, even though on record he doesn’t own any. He also granted the DA’s request for search and seizure at any time. Another hearing will be held on April 16 at 8:30 to set a trial date.

Avalon Amaral, originally from Livermore, CA, is a junior at UC Davis. She is pursuing a degree in Sociology Emphasizing in Law and Society, and minoring in Psychology.

