SF D.A. Chesa Boudin Joins Bernal Heights Community Members in Virtual Public Meeting

By Elina Lingappa

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joined Bernal Heights community members this week to explain and share remorse surrounding the violent incidents that occurred in the neighborhood this year.

Bernal Heights District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, Captain Christopher Woon, Executive Director of Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center Gina Dacus, and DA Boudin moderated a virtual public safety meeting to address the community’s call for safety.

In a series of opening remarks, Boudin admitted that, while the DA’s office will give every case the attention it deserves, his office is currently overworked during the COVID-19 pandemic with thousands of backlogged cases.

However, Boudin’s office continues to stay vigilant and produce results, he said.

He reminded the meeting participants that overall crime in San Francisco has decreased since 2019, with about 23 percent fewer reported crimes in 2020 than in the year previous.

Nonetheless, a select few areas of crime are unusually high, including burglaries and motor vehicle theft. This trend extends nationwide and is not exclusive to San Francisco, but it remains a prominent community concern in Bernal Heights, he said.

Captain Woon spoke about the recent and most major incidents in the community, predominantly home and garage burglaries.

He underscored the importance of crime prevention strategies that the community can embrace, including installation of plexiglass and locks into their garages, and keeping up to date on what’s happening. noting

“Half the battle is getting informed on what’s going on.”

The speakers also addressed other community concerns, including recent automobile sideshows. Dacus provided background on her previous work concerning pedestrian safety.

Supervisor Ronen issued updates on the recent fire incident, and revealed the plan for supporting small businesses during reopening.

In response to a question concerning mental health crises, Ronen also gave insight into the new Street Crisis Response Teams, which are comprised of a community parametric, a peer advocate with experience in mental illness or substance abuse, and a social worker.

These groups of three respond to 911 calls concerning non-emergency and non-violent behavioral health emergencies. There are currently two teams operating, one in the Tenderloin and one in the Mission/Castro district. Depending on their success, this program may be expanded.

District Attorney Boudin also gave input concerning the recent surge in burglaries.

He made sure to note that, “we take people’s homes and the protection of the home unbelievably seriously. They are and always will be a priority for my office.”

Boudin provided a few theories on what is driving this increase.

“Absolutely, economic desperation is part of it,” he said, “the devastation of the pandemic is hard to overstate, especially for people who were already struggling.”

He pointed out that a relative decrease in auto burglaries in more tourist-driven locations during the pandemic go hand in hand with an increase in garage and home burglaries. He said these may be linked as many individuals have shifted from car to home theft with the drop in tourism.

Boudin’s Chief of Staff, David Campos, elaborated on the issue, assuring the community members that the DA’s office does everything in its power to address these cases.

Nonetheless, they face many challenges, as burglary cases are cleared at very low rates, and the pandemic has posed many difficulties to the investigative process.

The DA’s office runs a Crime Strategies Unit which is committed to analyzing these cases closely, especially those which may be involved in an organized ring.

Additionally, Campos underscored the importance and success of their community liaison program, which ensures the community’s needs are met and their hardships are addressed.

DA Boudin was then questioned about a topical issue – recidivism.

“We know that recidivism is and has been a reality in the criminal justice system,” he said, adding, “two thirds of people released from state prison across the state of California will be back incarcerated within a couple of years.”

Recidivism is attributed to a variety of factors, according to the District Attorney, including the fact that courts often don’t grant the DA’s request for detainment pretrial.

Boudin also underscored an important point – 99.9 percent of all people arrested by SFPD will be released at some point or another.

“It’s imperative that we use [the time people spend in the criminal justice system] effectively to intervene and to get at the root causes of crime so we are changing behavior,” he emphasized.

To illustrate, he brought up a very relevant case in which a man, most likely high on methamphetamine, was driving a stolen car, which resulted in the death of a young father.

This incident was offered after he had spent years in prison and had demonstrated multiple accounts of similar behavior. DA Boudin pointed to the fact that his time in prison had not been successful in intervening and changing his behavior.

Boudin said 75 percent of people put into San Francisco County jail struggle with mental illness, addiction, or both.

“We need to make sure every arrest is an opportunity for meaningful intervention that gets at the root causes of crime and changes behavior more effectively than an arbitrary number of days or months or years in prison ever could” he reiterated.

But he also reminded the community members that “we will hold people accountable.”

Boudin and his colleague Lisa Ortiz underscored their commitment to justice by highlighting his office’s robust Victims Services Division, including a rigorous advocacy program to aid crime victims.

Elina Lingappa is a sophomore at the University of San Francisco double majoring in Sociology and Politics. She is originally from Seattle, Washington, and she is deeply passionate about the spheres of criminal justice and education equity.

