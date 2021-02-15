Woodland Webinar: A Dive into the Woodland Research and Tech Specific Plan

By Pavan Potti

WOODLAND, CA — On Feb. 11, Woodland city manager Ken Hiatt and and Business Development Liaison Erika Bumgardener detailed the background of the Woodland Research and Tech Specific plan, its development through the years, and where it stands today.

The plan’s main goal is to build a new technology hub and residential area for the city of Woodland. The 350-acre park would become an employment center and housing complex for growing institutions within the Sacramento area.

The webinar began by providing a timeline of the plan’s implementation. According to Hiatt, the city council approved the specific plan back in June 2017. In Oct. 2017, the city council saw a draft of a land use plan. An update on the project was given during the Spring Lake Open House in Sep. 2019.

Hiatt stated that from Nov. 2017 to the present, there has been solid on-going preparation of a specific plan draft as well as technical and environmental studies to inform design and infrastructure planning.

He also added how the specific plan has called for active outreach through email, social media, mailers, and newsletters to over 800 local businesses, as well as multiple stakeholder presentations to raise awareness of the project and spread the word to business about future opportunities there.

Bumgardner expressed how the general plan was to diversify jobs and careers, open up opportunities for companies to grow, as well as promote economic development.

She further elaborated that the guiding principles for the specific plan consist of innovation, technology capture and retention, business partnership, sustainability and resilience, connectivity and mobility and health in the community.

Bumgardner also stated that the goal is to strive for zero net energy consumption as outlined in the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Hiatt concluded by providing future plans for the group, saying that the January-March period of this year would be dedicated to community and stakeholder outreach with a presentation given to the Parks and Recreation Commission in March. In April, a city council check-in would occur followed by a publication of the proposed plan amendments. June would consist of final recommendations on the plan.

