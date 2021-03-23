Chesa Boudin Speaks Out against White Supremacy and AAPI Hate Crimes at Rally 

By: Juliet Bost and Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joined colleagues and community leaders at Sunday’s LGBTQIA community-led rally in condemning the rise of violence Asian Americans in the past year.

Standing in solidarity with San Francisco’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Mayor London Breed, and the larger San Francisco community gathered.

Videos of Boudin standing tall and taking the mic to denounce white supremacy have spread across Twitter this weekend.

“We will not let white supremacy tear us apart,” Boudin stated loud and clear at the rally, condemning “white supremacy” and “hatred” against the AAPI community as “absolutely intolerable.



“But it’s also nothing new,” Boudin remarked, acknowledging the long history of white supremacy and anti-Asian discrimination in the city.

“San Francisco’s Asian American community has dealt with oppression and xenophobia and exclusion and hatred for well over 100 years. It is this country’s biggest, most resilient, strongest AAPI community.”

The rally, organized by local San Francisco group, LGBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) and other LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, was a community response to the recent deadly shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

This violence is the latest in a wave of anti-Asian attacks and discrimination.

The rally drew a diverse group of about 5,000 community members and organizers who marched from the Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro District through the Civic Center and ending in Chinatown.

Among featured speakers was Michael Nguyen, a community leader and organizer with GAPA.

“We’re holding a space for Asian lives,” Nguyen said, drawing lines of solidarity between San Francisco’s Asian American and LGBTQ+ communities.

“This isn’t our first pandemic.”

In addition to healing, speakers at the event also addressed community safety concerns—particularly for elders.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was also present at the rally and spoke on her visions for community-based safety patrols “similar to the Guardian Angels” that protect and uplift seniors in the community.

The city at large has worked consistently to stop AAPI hate-driven crimes.

In a press release released earlier this month, Boudin’s office announced that they are “working with the Coalition for Community Safety and Justice in San Francisco (“CCSJ”) to promote culturally competent services for victims of crimes—particularly non-English speakers.”

Boudin stated that their goal to get to the root of crimes and recent attacks on the AAPI community is no exception.

“Together with CCSJ representatives, the District Attorney’s Office is collaborating with other stakeholders in the AAPI community to identify the root causes of violence against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

Juliet Bost is a third year at UC Davis, majoring in Political Science – Public Service and minoring in Religious Studies. They are originally from San Mateo, California. They are a member on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

