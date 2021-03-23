Breaking News
Chesa Boudin Speaks Out against White Supremacy and AAPI Hate Crimes at Rally 

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, San Francisco
image from Twitter

By: Juliet Bost and Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joined colleagues and community leaders at Sunday’s LGBTQIA community-led rally in condemning the rise of violence Asian Americans in the past year. 

Standing in solidarity with San Francisco’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Mayor London Breed, and the larger San Francisco community gathered. 

Videos of Boudin standing tall and taking the mic to denounce white supremacy have spread across Twitter this weekend. 

“We will not let white supremacy tear us apart,” Boudin stated loud and clear at the rally, condemning “white supremacy” and “hatred” against the AAPI community as “absolutely intolerable.

“But it’s also nothing new,” Boudin remarked, acknowledging the long history of white supremacy and anti-Asian discrimination in the city.

“San Francisco’s Asian American community has dealt with oppression and xenophobia and exclusion and hatred for well over 100 years. It is this country’s biggest, most resilient, strongest AAPI community.”

The rally, organized by local San Francisco group, LGBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) and other LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, was a community response to the recent deadly shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. 

This violence is the latest in a wave of anti-Asian attacks and discrimination.

The rally drew a diverse group of about 5,000 community members and organizers who marched from the Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro District through the Civic Center and ending in Chinatown.

Among featured speakers was Michael Nguyen, a community leader and organizer with GAPA. 

“We’re holding a space for Asian lives,” Nguyen said, drawing lines of solidarity between San Francisco’s Asian American and LGBTQ+ communities. 

“This isn’t our first pandemic.”

In addition to healing, speakers at the event also addressed community safety concerns—particularly for elders. 

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was also present at the rally and spoke on her visions for community-based safety patrols “similar to the Guardian Angels” that protect and uplift seniors in the community. 

The city at large has worked consistently to stop AAPI hate-driven crimes. 

In a press release released earlier this month, Boudin’s office announced that they are “working with the Coalition for Community Safety and Justice in San Francisco (“CCSJ”) to promote culturally competent services for victims of crimes—particularly non-English speakers.” 

Boudin stated that their goal to get to the root of crimes and recent attacks on the AAPI community is no exception. 

“Together with CCSJ representatives, the District Attorney’s Office is collaborating with other stakeholders in the AAPI community to identify the root causes of violence against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

Juliet Bost is a third year at UC Davis, majoring in Political Science – Public Service and minoring in Religious Studies. They are originally from San Mateo, California. They are a member on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

14 thoughts on “Chesa Boudin Speaks Out against White Supremacy and AAPI Hate Crimes at Rally ”

      1. Ron Oertel

        Would you care to elaborate?

        Because one thing that I thought might be contributing to it is when a black school board member refers to Asians using the n-word, and referring to them as “help”. (Or at least, that type of belief.)

      2. Carlos Garcia

        Here’s an example from the AAPI report:

        ● I was standing in an aisle at [a hardware store] when suddenly I was struck from behind. Video surveillance verified the incident in which a white male used his bent elbow to strike my upper back. Subsequent verbal attacks occurred with “Shut up, you Monkey!, “F**k you Chinaman,” “Go back to China” and “Stop bringing that Chinese virus over here.” (67 y.o., San Francisco, CA)

        Almost all of their documented incidents involve white people.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Not seeing that referenced, but I can (once again) provide evidence of “who” is engaging in most of the attacks on Asians in San Francisco, if you think that helps.  (Personally, I don’t think it does “help”, other than to dispel myths.)

          And truth be told, it’s not like there’s an epidemic of attacks, by any particular group. A relative handful, which is emphasized by media coverage, itself.

          If all of “their” documented examples involve white people, I’d view that organization with a great deal of skepticism, as well.

          Forgot to mention that the school board member in question also stated that Asians are taking advantage of “white privilege” themselves, to get ahead.  (Something like that.)  Would you like for me to post a link to all of that, again?

          In communicating with you, I have a sense of “deja vu”, regarding another commenter who used to participate on here. But, who (for unknown reasons) “disappeared”.

        3. Ron Oertel

          You’re the one citing data, without providing any references.

          The incidents that I’m referring to are only a handful, but have been covered by media. Comparative/relative data isn’t actually included in those references.

          But again, why is Chesa Boudin referring to “white supremacy” (e.g., in regard to attacks in San Francisco), in the first place? That’s the question that should be asked, since that’s the only thing that he has any jurisdiction over.

           

        4. Carlos Garcia

          I thought you were going to prove that the attacks weren’t a function of white supremacy.  Without systematic data, I don’t how you can do that.

        5. Ron Oertel

          Again, I’m not the one implying that white supremacy has much (or for that matter, anything) to do with attacks in San Francisco. So, I’m at a loss as to the reason that Chesa Boudin is even bringing it up.

          The examples that have been covered in the media generally don’t support it. (Actually, they don’t prove much of anything.)

          I would think that others might question that as well, but I should probably know better at this point. 🙂

          My fifth and last comment.

           

