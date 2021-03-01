Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 94: Tianna Arata and Black Lives Matter Prosecution

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
6 Views
Share:
Tianna Arata posing outside of the Courthouse Staps in San Luis Obispo after a rally to support her. Photo by Romika Annabell.

July protests in San Luis Obispo where protesters blocked a local freeway turned into an arrest of Tianna Arata and several co-defendants who face criminal charges in San Luis Obispo. After a local judge recused the DA’s office and local prosecutor Dan Dow for bias, the AG’s office has continued the prosecution.

Everyday injustice talks with Curtis Briggs, Brian Ford, and Vince Barrientos of Pier 5 Law Offices about the case.

Three minute highlight video:

Full interview:

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for