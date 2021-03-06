Breaking News
Guest Commentary: Davis Should Adopt Policies to Support Affirmative Furthering of Fair Housing in Housing Element Update

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(2) Comments
By Don Gibson

In this year’s Davis Housing Element Update, Davis can take the progressive step of proactively overcoming systematic class and ethnic inequalities by embracing policies promoted by a relatively new law, Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH).

You might have heard on the presidential campaign trail Trump campaigning against Biden, saying that Democrats and Cory Booker will destroy the nice suburbs if elected. Trump was referring to a specific policy. The Trump Administration in 2018 overturned an Obama administration rule called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing. In response, the California state legislature passed AB 686 in 2018 to put AFFH rules into state law.

AFFH recognizes that housing policies, on both a local and national level, exacerbated and enforced systematic inequalities. Many of the first housing and zoning laws were explicitly racist in their design, including in Davis, such as the College Park neighborhood.

To overcome generational disparities, AFFH calls for cities, counties, and state agencies to take proactive measures to fix housing inequality around race, national origin, color, ancestry, sex, marital status, disability, religion, and other protected characteristics.

In practice, this means building housing and Affordable housing of all income types in quality places or the “nice suburbs” that Trump was claiming Democrats want to destroy. To overcome this systematic race and class inequality that housing policy perpetuates, making sure housing is built so that all types of people can live in high opportunity areas such as Davis is a crucial proactive step.

Regional governments such as SACOG for the Sacramento-Yolo area now identify cities with “High Opportunity” areas. These census tracks are resource-rich areas, good schools, and access to quality jobs. More housing for diverse income types can open up traditionally exclusive and either explicitly or de facto segregated neighborhoods and cities. The ZIP code you grow up can be the best predictor of successful life outcomes. Opening these areas by having more housing and Affordable housing will help more people and families accumulate good education and jobs.

Many California cities have adopted in restrictive housing policies making housing prices skyrocket, such as Davis and “Progressive” places in the Bay Area like Berkeley & Marin County. However, they are often the highest of “High Opportunity” places, yet only people who already have significant resources can afford to live there.

In our region, Davis is one of the highest “High Opportunity” cities with 90% of Davis identified as High  Opportunity with far lower rates in the rest of the region. However, even within this identified area, Davis has a lower relative housing requirement than almost all cities in the area as assigned by SACOG. Furthermore in this latest cycle Davis has doubled the housing requirements but is still behind achieving the very low and low income housing levels in the previous cycle.

Many of Davis’s housing policies have exacerbated racial inequalities by limiting housing development. Davis is the most expensive city, in the region to live in with a medium home price of over $715,000 compared to the $450,000 range in neighboring cities. Additionally, Davis is a far less diverse city when you factor out the UC Davis student community, in comparison to Sacramento-Yolo metro area.

Today because of this new law, cities and local governments are required by the state to show they are Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing in their housing policy programs (Regional Housing Needs Allocation & General Plans). In plans being released across the state (I sit on the committee advising Davis, Housing Element Committee), policies are required to help overcome systematic housing inequality that has been baked into our laws for over a century.

These laws and policies supporting AFFH could include ways to build in high opportunity areas with fewer regulations that prevent new housing from being built. Approaches could include opening up older neighborhoods, some of which, when first built, included racial covenants to prevent Jews and non-Whites from living there, to allow minor increases in density such as allowing a duplex or triplex on a lot designed for a single-family home. Allowing an additional unit would be similar to the historic neighborhoods of Old East Davis and Old North Davis, which already allow two units on a single family lot.

Other ways are to reduce the number of construction requirements like removing parking minimums on new construction which drive up costs and promote dependence on the car. Davis is one of the few cities where ample biking and bus options make this a reasonable choice.

Promoting infill and making it easy to build the missing middle, such as low-rise apartments two or three stories, is a proactive step to promote a greater diversity of housing units. This can be promoted by limiting the number of city approvals needed, which can often kill or significantly reducing a project. Minimizing the number or eliminating the number of public hearings for small projects and reducing development costs and city fees are getting implemented by the City of Sacramento now, arguably one of the nation’s most progressive housing plans.

If there is not a liberalization of infill policy, then greater acceptance of peripheral development becomes the relevant question. Measure J/R/D has been in effect for 20 years now, and no project has broken ground to date. Of the six that made it to the ballot, only two passed and faced hurdles after already meeting the high bar of a Measure J/R/D vote. Nishi property has been caught up by CEQA lawsuits and now almost three years after the election have not broken ground. Although still moving forward, Bretton Woods was caught with issues with the Davis-Based Buyers Program. A program explicitly requested to appeal directly to the Davis voters.

Today in Davis, both infill and peripheral developments are difficult to approve, and Davis now grows even slower than the 1% Growth Cap, growing annually around 0.55% in the last decade. Limited housing growth is the top reason housing prices only continue to increase, displacing residents.

The options moving forward are fundamentally three broad options in the Davis context. 1) Make infill easier to build in Davis by increasing to density in traditionally exclusionary neighborhoods by modifying zone code. 2) make peripheral development more acceptable while recognizing Measure J/R/D is the law of the land, or 3) no significant change in city housing policies, thus increasing housing prices while furthering existing racial & class inequities Davis perpetuates.

Everyone needs housing from students, seniors, workforce, family, university staff, traditionally disadvantaged communities, and more. For Davis to adopt the progressive housing policies that Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing calls for, City policy must either expand the ease of infill options or allow more peripheral growth.  If neither happens, Davis will only continue to perpetuate systemic ethnic and class inequalities that national and state housing policy is starting to reverse.

Don Gibson is a recent PhD from UC Davis and a Committee member with the Davis Housing Element Committee.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

2 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Davis Should Adopt Policies to Support Affirmative Furthering of Fair Housing in Housing Element Update”

  1. Matt Williams

    To overcome this systematic race and class inequality that housing policy perpetuates, making sure housing is built so that all types of people can live in high opportunity areas such as Davis is a crucial proactive step.

    .
    Don has provided us with a thoughtful article with the clearly articulated basic premise above.  However, the article, and Don’s argument, suffers from a glaring omission. Specifically, it never mentions the University of California Davis as either a source of the housing problem, or as being responsible for complying with the provisions and spirit of the new law, Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH).

    That glaring omission is especially evident in the following statement in the article.

    Many of Davis’s housing policies have exacerbated racial inequalities by limiting housing development. Davis is the most expensive city, in the region to live in with a medium home price of over $715,000 compared to the $450,000 range in neighboring cities. Additionally, Davis is a far less diverse city when you factor out the UC Davis student community, in comparison to Sacramento-Yolo metro area.

    .
    The statement (and the whole article) only focuses on supply.  Housing prices in all markets are the result of both supply and demand, and I believe most economists would agree that the $715,000 median home price in Davis, and especially the difference between Davis prices and the $450,000 prices elsewhere in the region is much, much more the result of the volume of housing demand generated by the presence of UCD immediately adjacent to Davis.  Each year, UCD contributes a incremental infusion to that Davis housing demand when it (A) admits new students and (B) awards degrees to students.  UCD alumni wanting to go back to the home of their alma mater is a component of housing demand for Davis that does not exist for the communities elsewhere in the $450,000 average home price region.

    Bottom-line, both the problem Don discusses and the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) solutions need to include a robust participation by UCD.  In fact, as I have formally stated to the Planning Commission and to City Council and to City Staff, the Housing Element needs to include UC Davis as a voice at the table.  California Law does not mandate that UCD must participate, but failure on the part of both the City and the University to make it happen is a failure on both their parts.

    Don, and all UCD alumni, should be putting just as much pressure on UCD to comply with both the provisions and spirit of the new Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) law.

    With that said, I thank Don for continuing to call attention to the housing issues of the Davis community.

  2. Matt Williams

    In an accident of timing, the front page of the Davis Enterprise ran an article entitled Davis Among Youngest and Most Expensive Cities in the US.  The article stated,

    The study, conducted by the business insurance resource company AdvisorSmith, defined small cities as those with fewer than 100,000 residents.

    According to the study, the weighted average home price in Davis is $664,773 and the median household income is $60,619, making the city’s price-to-income ratio 11 to 1. According to AdvisorSmith, the nationwide average was a price-to-income ratio of 4.8, less than half that of the ratio in Davis.

    The study used housing price data from Zillow’s Home Value and Index and household income, composition and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The housing price data from Zillow was collected in January while the American Community Survey was conducted in 2018.

    .
    Davis ranked 7th in the small city category and 9th in the all cities category.  The other cities in the top 10 were,

    Palo Alto was rated the least affordable, followed by
    Newport Beach,
    Santa Monica,
    Santa Barbara,
    Westminster,
    Hawthorne,
    Davis,
    Santa Cruz,
    Miami Beach and
    Redwood City.

    The article went on to say,

    Of the University of California’s 10 campuses, seven are in cities that were rated among the least affordable in the country, the exceptions being Merced, Irvine and Riverside.

    .
    I find the study to be very useful on a number of levels.  For the person(s) looking for a community to settle in affordability is an important consideration.

    However, like Don Gibson’s article, the study is missing an important piece of information.  The price-to-income ratio that the study uses to calculate its proxy for “most expensive” is affected by both the average home prices and the average household income.  The average household income in Davis is highly skewed downward by the large number of UCD students, whose income is limited to after-school, part-time jobs.  There are two possible solutions to that statistical problem, (1) exclude UCD student households from the calculation of the ratio, or (2) include the houshold income of the parents of the UCD students in the calculation.

    The Enterprise article also points out that “Meanwhile, another study released this week found that Davis is among the youngest cities in the U.S.”  That finding is consistent with the high proportion of UCD students who live in Davis.

