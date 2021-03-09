Breaking News
Petition to Recall Chesa Boudin Filed to San Francisco Department of Elections

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Richie Greenberg, the organizer of the effort to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, has filed the official petition for the recall, which is currently under review by the San Francisco Department of Elections.

Late last week, Greenberg updated his followers on Twitter about the status of the petition and the efforts that were being made to recall Boudin.

Greenberg tweeted that the paper for petition was under review at the San Francisco Department of Elections.

The group behind “RecallChesaBoudin” allege that “by definition, the public entrusts a District Attorney to prosecute criminals, yet instead every resident, small business owner, and visitor to San Francisco has now become a criminal’s target, and with near impunity.”

Greenberg explained that all documents, files, and publications required in all of the necessary steps were submitted. According to the RecallChesaBoudin website, the pending petitions include a section of “grounds for recall.”

These grounds include “dereliction of duties; malfeasance; egregious waste of taxpayers’ funds to the tune of nearly $400,000/annual compensation; fostering or exacerbating a culture of privileged, incendiary and politicized rhetoric towards the public; distorting of criminal justice data; implementation of a theoretical system of criminal justice which instead agitates and upends our neighborhoods causing crime spikes in every corner of our city.”

These documents also included a paper signature petition, that is to circulate around the city to gather signatures of those in support of recalling Boudin.

Once the petition filing is approved, the recall will require signatures in person, as signatures online are currently prohibited.

Once it was submitted to the San Francisco Department of Elections, it undergoes an entire review process, after which certain revisions might be needed to the petition document.

Greenberg stated that these revisions can be as simple as shifting a margin to the right or something more complicated.

Additionally, he explained that he will be working closely with the San Francisco Department of Elections until the paper petition is approved and meets the necessary requirements.

The paper petition will become available to download only after the San Francisco Department of Elections approves the form.

Greenberg ended with, “after that [the revisions] we will have the green light and we go.”

Lovepreet Dhinsa is a junior undergraduate student at the University of San Francisco, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Politics with a minor in Legal Studies. She has a passion for criminal defense law, and strives to go to law school to fight for indigent clients. As such, she is also involved in her university’s mock trial program and student government.

2 thoughts on “Petition to Recall Chesa Boudin Filed to San Francisco Department of Elections”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Greenberg explained that all documents, files, and publications required in all of the necessary steps were submitted. 

    This is great news.

    1. Ron Oertel

      It would be interesting to find out if the Asian community is less-supportive of the DA than the “progressive” white community, given the recent attacks on the former (and corresponding criticism of the DA).

      There is a large Asian population in San Francisco, and not just limited to Chinatown.

