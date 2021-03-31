Vanguard’s Monthly Webinar – New Housing in Davis (Video)

Housing is always a huge topic in the city of Davis – but one thing that has concerned me of late is that we have not really had any sort of public engagement on the issue of the housing element. And when you look at a map, you quickly realize that additional housing is about to become far more challenging than every before.

Sizable infill spots are dwindling, redevelopment is expensive and slow and Measure J limits our ability to build outside of the city limits.

Davis is undergoing a new Housing Element. RHNA requirements for over 2000 units of market rate housing and over 900 units of affordable housing.

According to Ash Feeney: “We have to identify that we have available land zoned to accommodate the RHNA allocation. To the extent we do not have enough land to meet the allocation, we need to identify sites that could be rezoned to meet the need and move ahead with rezoning as an implementation measure of the Housing Element.

“We can identify sites that have existing uses on them but they need to have a good probability for conversion during the cycle period.”

The webinar asked three questions of the panel:

What kind of housing does Davis need?

What should it put the housing?

How can it get more affordable housing?

They also took audience questions.

Guests:

Mayor Gloria Partida

Georgina Valencia

Don Gibson

Larry Guenther

Kelsey Fortune

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: