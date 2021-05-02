2 More Hate Crimes in SF; District Attorney Says He’s ‘Outraged,’ Pledges More Resources

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After more AAPI hate crimes were reported Tuesday night against two older women victims on Market Street, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin weighed in, calling the attacks “brutal” and promising swift justice

Boudin reported one suspect is in custody and may be arraigned as early as Friday afternoon.

“We will hold those who commit these acts of violence and hate accountable. Last night’s brutal attack on two elderly AAPI victims on Market Street was unspeakable and I am outraged that this violence continues,” said Boudin.

“Our office is still receiving all of the evidence and information from the police department and will announce charging details (Thursday). I commend the San Francisco Police Department and its officers for quickly responding and rendering aid to the victims on scene and arresting the suspect,” explained the DA.

“Now more than ever, we must stand in unwavering support of the AAPI community, which has been victimized by senseless violence, racism, and hatred over the past year and beyond. Attacks on our AAPI community and especially on our elderly residents are horrifying, not just to the victims who suffer physical injury but to the entire AAPI community that has been living in fear,” he added.

DA Boudin particularly pointed out the help of the community, stating, “I appreciate the Community Youth Center for quickly responding and supporting the families of the victims. Our incoming Chief of Victim Services, Kasie Lee, has also responded to the hospital to try to offer support for the victims and their families and has spoken with both families already.

“Throughout this process, it will be our top priority to offer whatever assistance we can. Our office and Victim Services team will provide victims and their families all of the resources we have available and will continue to guide the families through the criminal justice process every step of the way,” he said.

Boudin added he has asked for more budget funding for a pilot program to provide “on-call, 24/7 victim services advocates to respond immediately to provide support to AAPI and elderly victims of crime.”

“My office has also created a field guide we hope will aid SFPD officers in investigating potential hate crimes. We will continue to partner with SFPD to identify ways to prevent and prosecute hate crimes and any act of violence against the AAPI community,” Boudin said in a statement.

