Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

2 More Hate Crimes in SF; District Attorney Says He’s ‘Outraged,’ Pledges More Resources

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, San Francisco
(4) Comments
57 Views
Share:
SF DA Chesa Boudin

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA –  After more AAPI hate crimes were reported Tuesday night against two older women victims on Market Street, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin weighed in, calling the attacks “brutal” and promising swift justice

Boudin reported one suspect is in custody and may be arraigned as early as Friday afternoon.

“We will hold those who commit these acts of violence and hate accountable. Last night’s brutal attack on two elderly AAPI victims on Market Street was unspeakable and I am outraged that this violence continues,” said Boudin.

“Our office is still receiving all of the evidence and information from the police department and will announce charging details (Thursday). I commend the San Francisco Police Department and its officers for quickly responding and rendering aid to the victims on scene and arresting the suspect,” explained the DA.

“Now more than ever, we must stand  in unwavering support of the AAPI community, which has been victimized by senseless violence, racism, and hatred over the past year and beyond.  Attacks on our AAPI community and especially on our elderly residents are horrifying, not just to the victims who suffer physical injury but to the entire AAPI community that has been living in fear,” he added.

DA Boudin particularly pointed out the help of the community, stating, “I appreciate the Community Youth Center for quickly responding and supporting the families of the victims. Our incoming Chief of Victim Services, Kasie Lee, has also responded to the hospital to try to offer support for the victims and their families and has spoken with both families already.

“Throughout this process, it will be our top priority to offer whatever assistance we can.  Our office and Victim Services team will provide victims and their families all of the resources we have available and will continue to guide the families through the criminal justice process every step of the way,” he said.

Boudin added he has asked for more budget funding for a pilot program to provide “on-call, 24/7 victim services advocates to respond immediately to provide support to AAPI and elderly victims of crime.”

“My office has also created a field guide we hope will aid SFPD officers in investigating potential hate crimes.  We will continue to partner with SFPD to identify ways to prevent and prosecute hate crimes and any act of violence against the AAPI community,” Boudin said in a statement.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

4 thoughts on “2 More Hate Crimes in SF; District Attorney Says He’s ‘Outraged,’ Pledges More Resources”

  1. Chris Griffith

    Of the 370 + violent crimes committed in San Francisco in the past 30 days which include murder and rape  why Cherry pick two out of all violent crimes committed within your jurisdiction. All violent crimes are hate crimes. this is a classic case of race baiting.

    1. Eric Gelber

      No. All violent crimes are not hate crimes. Hate crimes means offenses “where a victim is singled out because of their actual or perceived disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics.”

      Not acknowledging this category of crime contributes to the failure to address the issue.

      1. Ron Oertel

        The last time this happened, the incident (as described) didn’t match reality.  If I’m not mistaken, it involved a homeless individual, last time. Of course, the media was all-over-itself, having found a white villain. I’m guessing that the same is true, this time.

        This time, it’s apparently a 54-year old guy was reportedly arrested on the “600 block of Eddy Street” and was “recognized” by police officers at the Tenderloin police station.

        By the way, I’m curious as to the reason that the Vanguard did not report on the severe attack on a homeless woman, reportedly by another homeless person in Davis a few days ago.

        https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/04/27/davis-homeless-woman-attack/

        Perhaps this is more of a case of, “as you shall reap, so shall you sow” (regarding purposeful efforts to allow cities to essentially become homeless shelters).

        And anyone vulnerable and unlucky enough to have to deal with the streets (e.g., while waiting for a bus) is subject to attack. And those folks are likely disproportionately Asian/elderly.

        Gee, who could have guessed that would happen.  But that type of story might not help a DA facing a recall. No – you definitely need some white boogeymen, for that. (Never mind that the same type of folks also repeatedly call for mental health intervention, rather than prosecution – depending upon what’s politically expedient at the time.)

        Regardless, this (as usual) doesn’t seem to be the local chapter of white supremacists, in action.

  2. Ron Oertel

    After more AAPI hate crimes were reported Tuesday night . . .

    Really?  Is that a fact?

    If not, it should be redacted.

    By the way, here’s some more information regarding the suspect:

    Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Patrick Thompson who has a criminal record that includes several charges like assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

    https://abc7news.com/san-francisco-stabbing-market-street-asian-women-stabbed-sf-attacked/10585160/

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for