Vaccine Uptake for CDCR Staff Increased by 2% in April, Compared to 20% for Incarcerated Population

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of May 5, 2021, there have been 49,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout CDCR. Of those cases, 48,374 have been resolved while 13 cases remain active in custody. There have been 222 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.

Out of the total incarcerated population, about 66 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 4 percent are partially vaccinated.

Out of the total staff population, about 40 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 3 percent are partially vaccinated.

From the beginning to end of April, vaccine uptake for the incarcerated population across all facilities increased by 20 percent. However, vaccine uptake for staff increased by only 2 percent.

Out of the 35 CDCR facilities, 7 facilities have at least one active case in custody.

Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the most active cases in custody— 4 cases. WSP has tested 40 percent of its population in the last 14 days.

California Health Care Facility (CHCF) has 3 active cases in custody. CHCF has tested 88 percent of its population in the last 14 days.

Avenal State Prison has a population of 3136 and has tested the lowest portion of its population in the last 14 days— only 13 percent.

Out of the 35 CDCR facilities, 21 have tested less than 50 percent of their population in the last 14 days. 4 facilities have tested less than 25 percent of their population, and 5 facilities have tested more than 75 percent of their population during this period.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Alexis Hogan & Aparna Komarla

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)