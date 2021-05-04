Vaccine Uptake for CDCR Staff Increased by 2% in April, Compared to 20% for Incarcerated Population

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis
As of May 5, 2021, there have been 49,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout CDCR. Of those cases, 48,374 have been resolved while 13 cases remain active in custody. There have been 222 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.
- Out of the total incarcerated population, about 66 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 4 percent are partially vaccinated.
- Out of the total staff population, about 40 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 3 percent are partially vaccinated.
- From the beginning to end of April, vaccine uptake for the incarcerated population across all facilities increased by 20 percent. However, vaccine uptake for staff increased by only 2 percent.
- Out of the 35 CDCR facilities, 7 facilities have at least one active case in custody.
- Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the most active cases in custody— 4 cases. WSP has tested 40 percent of its population in the last 14 days.
- California Health Care Facility (CHCF) has 3 active cases in custody. CHCF has tested 88 percent of its population in the last 14 days.
- Avenal State Prison has a population of 3136 and has tested the lowest portion of its population in the last 14 days— only 13 percent.
- Out of the 35 CDCR facilities, 21 have tested less than 50 percent of their population in the last 14 days. 4 facilities have tested less than 25 percent of their population, and 5 facilities have tested more than 75 percent of their population during this period.
Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.
By Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Alexis Hogan & Aparna Komarla
—
Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)