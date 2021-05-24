Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 108: Larry Krasner’s Huge Win & Future of Progressive DA Movement

Last week, Larry Krasner who was among the first wave of progressive DA’s to be elected in 2017, won a resounding reelection in the Democratic primary after a former Deputy DA, who he had fired in 2018, attempted to take him down with the help of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

However, he won with 65 percent of the vote.

The primary was widely seen as referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reform – elected on things like bail reform, reducing the incarcerated population, police accountability, and more – would be blamed for rising crime.

Everyday Injustice reached out to NYU Law Professor Rachel Barkow, author of the book, Prisoners of Politics: Breaking the Cycle of Mass Incarceration and ACLU Director of their National Political and Advocacy Department, Udi Ofer to discuss what the victory means for the national movement and for the prospects of Chesa Boudin and George Gascón in California, both of whom face recall from similar forces.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

