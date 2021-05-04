Breaking News
Press Conference – NorCal Civil Rights Lawyers, Police Killings

Civil Rights Lawyers held an online press conference to discuss local, state and National Police violence

Lawyers on the press conference include::

Keith Staten, Sacramento Attorney

Pamela Price, Civil Rights Attorney and Candidate for Alameda DA

Mark Merin, Civil Rights Attorney

This is a preview to Thursday’s big event featuring LA District Attorney George Gascon and and Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods who will discuss Policing and Race in America.  The civil rights lawyers today will also comment on local and regional impact police killings be had.

The press conference today is sponsored by The Vanguard, the only daily online courthouse and criminal justice news source of its kind in California,

The Vanguard, a non-profit based in Yolo County where it began in 2006, has an intern-based staff covering criminal justice matters and daily court news throughout much of California, including Sacramento, and the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Southern California.

“The Vanguard has emerged as an important source of information about the injustices happening daily in our courts. Information is the first step toward meaningful reform,” said Alameda County Chief Public Defender Brendon Woods. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to discuss with District Attorney Gascon how to fix things and why reformist DAs can’t do it without listening to public defenders and our clients.”

For more information: http://bit.ly/vanguardbdog

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

