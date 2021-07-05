Alameda Mother of 5 Stuck Between Two Cases, Domestic Violence and Speeding Under the Influence

By Lois Yoo

ALAMEDA, CA – It’s difficult to be a mother, especially a single mom of five.

Weyanti Mowada Ahmed told an Alameda County Superior Court judge here last week she needs just a little more time to complete court mandated requirements to satisfy a driving under the influence charge.

The case involved driving more than 105 miles per hour and she had THC found in her blood at the time. She had been attending court-ordered meetings, but had missed some due to personal issues.

On top of all that, the defendant is involved in a domestic violence case court action now, too.

The defendant’s attorney, Cherie Rose Wallace, stated, “That would be 14 attendances in the last three weeks. I have informed her that that’s not sufficient.”

The defendant had also been experiencing trouble with receiving confirmation of her own attendance records.

Wallace explained to the judge, “She has begged them to send her confirmation, but they just haven’t been able to do so.”

Referring to the defendant’s recent lack of attendance, Wallace acknowledged that the defendant is “aware that that’s not going to work in the future.”

Wallace continued to explain the defendant’s struggles in her personal life that have prevented her from fulfilling the court’s orders in a timely manner.

“She is a single mother of five. All of her children are with her. That is a tough job to fit anything into. In addition to being a single mother of five with all her children living with her, she’s also a victim in a domestic violence case that is actually in trial this month. So in addition, that is something that’s been going on,” said the attorney.

Wallace had initially attempted to get the defendant’s 60-day requirement decreased or rearranged with more time to complete.

According to Wallace, “In the vast majority, the DA’s office has given me half-time credits. But I have had exceptions where the DA’s office does not do that with serious battery cases or domestic violence cases.”

The other court handling the defendant’s domestic violence case ultimately rejected her request.

However, Wallace stated that the judge “was considering. In fact, I think he was going to do it. The problem is that she’s now in trial testifying, and the DA’s office doesn’t want to change the offer in any positive way yet because they’re afraid of it appearing that they’re doing it in exchange for testimony.

“So I can’t get an answer on that request until after she’s done testifying for that trial. So unfortunately, even though I think the DA’s office is going to work with us on our request, they can’t confirm it for me right now. So I was going to ask for another pretrial.”

Due to the complications of the defendant’s two simultaneous cases, the other court ruled it could not help her.

Judge Jason Clay noticed, “Why is there a request for 60 days instead of a normal 10?”

That was when defense attorney Wallace informed the judge about the defendant’s speeding under the influence.

However, Wallace noted that the defendant “doesn’t have a history,” when she requested another pretrial.

Ultimately, Judge Clay approved and the pretrial was scheduled for Weyanti Mowada Ahmed.