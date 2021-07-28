Man Accused of 3 Sexual Battery Counts; Defense Not Prepared as Judge Sets $40K Bail for Homeless Defendant

By Alex Jimenez

ALAMEDA, CA – In light of three separate counts of sexual battery, including child molestation – and all falling within a month – prosecuting attorney Ronald Clinton requested here in Alameda County Superior Court Monday that the judge set bail rather than release the homeless defendant to await trial.

Judge Jason Clay agreed and set bail at $40,000. The defense didn’t oppose bail. The public defender’s office lost contact with Guerra and was unable to schedule a pre-court interview.

The arraignment got off to a rocky start with the court initially getting the defendant’s name wrong which was corrected by the defendant through his Spanish interpreter. The defendant’s name was confirmed to be Joseph Luis Tejada Guerra.

Judge Clay proceeded to lay out the criminal complaint, where it was alleged that on May 12 this year he committed one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. On May 13 Guerra was alleged to have committed the same offense and on the same day allegedly molested a Child.

The judge asked Guerra if he could afford an attorney to which he replied he was “homeless.”

The prosecution would then proceeded to formally request that bail be set in which Clinton layed out the circumstances of the cases.

Guerra had allegedly committed a sexual battery against a woman on May 12 and immediately after being released from Santa Rita Jail, “he committed the same act at a shopping center near the jail.” After words he fled the scene and committed the same act against a minor.

Based on these circumstances “the people would request bail be set because the defendant is a clear danger to society,” according to prosecutor Clinton.

Judge Clay agreed to set bail at $40,000 and remand the defendant. Next court date is July 26.

