Man Faces 12 Charges; Asks Yolo Court before Trial to Dismiss Pimping, Among Others

Yolo County
By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND, CA – Timothy Charles Randle, Jr., has 12 alleged criminal charges pending, and his attorney has filed a “995” motion here in Yolo County Superior Court in an attempt to dismiss some of his 12 alleged counts.

Among the allegations are three for human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex by force, three for pimping of a minor, three for counts of pandering, rape and attempting to dissuade a witness from prosecuting.

The 995 motion asked that two counts related to alleged human trafficking, one count of pimping of a minor, one count of pandering, and the count alleging an attempt to dissuade a witness be dismissed.  

The jury date was vacated for last week, and moved to Aug. 2.

A series of mental incompetence evaluations were recorded in court previously, including a Feb. 24 no competency decision. But Randle was declared mentally competent June 3.

Randle pleaded not guilty, and the defense requested that Randle be granted supervised own-recognizance release, but that was later denied. A protective order was also put in place for one of the victims.

The details of Randle’s case were presented to the court. Among them were the recountings of two young women, whose identities were abbreviated for the court, and their incident with Randle. 

After victim A had asked victim B if there were any other job opportunities to work under someone else other than Randle, he heard this and allegedly assaulted her.

Randle was arraigned for his counts in November of last year, but because of the series of mental evaluations, continuations and vacated trial dates, his trial was delayed. Now, the trial is set for Aug. 2.

Randle remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

