33 CDCR Institutions in Phase 3 of Re-Opening – Programs and Services to Resume Shortly

By Julietta Bisharyan and Nick Gardner

Weekly highlights from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

CDCR Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Outcomes

As of July 3, there have been a total of 49,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system – 25 of them emerged in the last two weeks. 25 cases are active in custody, while 606 have been released while active.

A total of 48,552 confirmed cases have been resolved since the start of the pandemic, and 227 individuals have died.

In the past two weeks, California Health Care Facility (CHCF) has tested the most individuals, 91 percent of its population. Deuel Vocational Institution (DVI) has tested the least, 51 percent of its population.

A total of 130,668 patients have been tested cumulatively.

There are currently 98,472 incarcerated persons in California’s prisons – a reduction of 23,937 since March 2020, when the prison outbreaks first began.

Vaccinations

As of July 3, 1,846 patients have received their first round of vaccines statewide. 70,474 are fully vaccinated. 73 percent of the total prison population is either partially or fully vaccinated.

1,673 staff members have received their first round of vaccines statewide. 33,869 staff are fully vaccinated. 54 percent of the total staff population is either partially or fully vaccinated.

Currently, Correctional Training Facility (CTF) has vaccinated the most incarcerated individuals, 88 percent of its population. Wasco State Prison (WSP) has vaccinated the least, just 50 percent.

Centinela State Prison (CEN) has tested the most staff members, 64 percent of its population. High Desert State Prison (HDSP), on the other hand, has vaccinated the least of its staff population, only 25 percent.

Reopening

According to CDCR, three institutions, California Correctional Center (CCC), CHCF and Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP), are currently in Phase 1 in CDCR’s road to reopening plan. Phase one indicates that the prison has facilities that currently have an outbreak or are recovering from a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Six institutions are in Phase 2, meaning there is partial reopening and gradual easing of Phase 1 restrictions.

33 institutions are in Phase 3, which indicates new normal programming. Reopening of programs and services will be reviewed and implemented weekly by the institution, according to the plan. If a facility experiences an outbreak, it must revert to Phase 1 restrictions.

CDCR Staff

Governor Gavin Newsom terminated executive orders that put into the place the Stay-at-Home Order and the Blueprint for a Safer Economy effective Jun. 15, 2021, meaning State departments are no longer required to collect and report absentee data.

As a result, CDCR will no longer be collecting COVID-19 data for their employees.

The final cumulative employee COVID-19 data shows that there have been a total of 17,002 cases and 28 deaths among staff members statewide.

Division of Juvenile Justice

As of Jun. 28, there are no active cases of COVID-19 among youth at the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facilities. 205 cases have been resolved since the first case was diagnosed in June.

A Year Ago Today

A year ago today, there were 5,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across CDCR. At the time, California had 259,664 cases statewide.

On July 3, 2020, CDCR announced its mandatory statewide staff COVID-19 testing plan. Another memo from CDCR also reinforced that staff who do not comply with the facial barrier mandate would face progressive disciplinary action.

That week, the 24th death from complications related to COVID-19 had been confirmed.