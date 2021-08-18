Defendant on Pretrial Release at Risk of Being Sent Back to Jail If She Can’t Find a Program

By Marcia Barajas

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Amelia A. Castellanos-Marshall needs a place to live Aug. 24, or she’ll wind up in jail was the message sent here in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Tuesday.

Following her charges for serious felony threats, petty theft, and battery, Castellanos was granted a supervised pretrial released on Aug. 10 by Judge Clifford R. Anderson, III.

During Castellanos’ arraignment last week, the judge agreed that she can reside with her aunt for a maximum of two weeks, and within the time apply to the Bethel House program as an alternative.

Attorney Sanford Horowitz asked the judge if the pretrial services department had recommendations of residential plans for Castellanos. He was told they did not.

Moreover, Horowitz requested a continued arraignment on Aug. 24, since that would be the last day Castellanos is permitted to reside with her aunt.

Additionally, in the report, Castellanos’ aunt was the one who recommended Bethel House for treatment and residence. But a recent report noted that there has been substance abuse at Bethel and now it has become an issue.

Where Castellanos will reside is in question and the court hopes that she will find a home and receive the treatment that she needs. The judge stated that Castellanos needs to be in a residential program by Aug. 24 or else face custody.

Before ending the hearing, there was a moment where Castellanos queried the judge, “Can I ask a question?” but was ignored and the judge who proceeded with other cases. Castellanos will be on probation and have an active no-contact order.